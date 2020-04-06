Why the United States Needs India's Help to Fight Covid-19 – Latest News

The President of the United States, Donald Trump, during his telephone conversations with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, & # 39; requested & # 39; India to send supplies of hydroxychloroquine (HCQ) ordered by the United States before India banned its export last month. In a notification issued on March 25 and modified on April 4, the Directorate General for Foreign Trade (DGFT) has allowed its export only for humanitarian reasons on a case-by-case basis. India is among the largest HCQ producers with the capacity to produce 20 tablets of crore per month and is the world's largest exporter of generic drugs, supplying between 40 and 50% of all generic drugs to the United States.

Peak demand: Reports of HCQ, which is a chloroquine derivative of the antimalarial drug, which is useful in treating patients suffering from Covid-19, have come from China and France, and Trump threw his weight behind its efficacy publicly last month. . The US FDA The US, which issued an emergency use authorization for HCQ last month, also designated it for off-label and compassionate use in treating patients with Covid-19, possibly leading to a 260% increase in demand. . From January 2019 to February 2020, hospitals ordered an average of 8,800 units of HCQ per month; Between March 1 and 17, they ordered 16,110 units. In the case of chloroquine, demand shot up 3,000% in the same period, from 149 units per month to 2,357 units.

Desperate times: The National Task Force for Covid-19 of the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has recommended the use of HCQ as a preventative for asymptomatic healthcare workers who are dedicated to caring for suspected or confirmed cases of patients with Covid-19 , as well as for people who have come into contact with confirmed cases of patients with Covid-19, that too only after being prescribed by a registered doctor. According to a report, India is stockpiling the worst-case drug in the country and only after it has enough stocks is it likely to relax the export ban. That the situation in the USA USA It is serious, Trump has said that the country is expected to see a "large number of deaths,quot; with up to 240,000 casualties, it can be measured by the fact that the US FDA. USA Last month it partially lifted the ban, for non-compliance with "Good manufacturing practices,quot;: at the Ipca laboratories in India for the supply of chloroquine.

Meanwhile, after Canada, Germany got into a dispute with the United States accusing them of hijacking supplies and "modern piracy,quot; after the Trump White House allegedly authorized a "diversion,quot; of a flight carrying 200,000 N95 masks destined for Berlin to the United States, from Bangkok airport.

