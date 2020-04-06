Why the Broncos need Von Miller, the team's last Super Bowl hero, now more than ever

%MINIFYHTML22505605271bd3edd0eaae31b724f64d75%

The diamonds on that Super Bowl 50 ring shine forever. But what great games those Broncos won on the way to a championship and laugh linebacker Von Miller shared with his teammates? They were fleeting, more precious because the football glory is fragile.

Miller is the last hero standing in the rubble of a reconstruction project. With the exception of kicker Brandon McManus, his Super Bowl 50 soccer brothers left, moved, or walked away from the Denver locker room.

"It's crazy," Miller said Monday, taking time to reflect after being named to the league's decade-long team.

In the NFL, like life, a decade is the blink of an eye.

He is the last standing Von, the last player left among the 22 offensive and defensive starters of the unforgettable team that beat Carolina on February 7, 2016. Miller is the only one left wearing orange and blue.

I asked Miller to say how quickly everything changes in Not For Long.

"When I look at him and see that I'm the last one here," replied Miller, "I look at him like," Man, I'm old as hell. ""

The river. Life in professional football is nothing more than a blink. It is crazy.

A week ago, Miller celebrated his 31st birthday. Every year, every tick on his NFL watch gets louder. And perhaps more alarming was the recent outing in free agency of teammates Chris Harris and Derek Wolfe. They were three friends who grew up together in this league as Broncos. Nothing lasts forever.

"What gives me peace of mind about losing those guys is that there was not a time when I didn't tell them that I loved them and that I enjoyed being on the same soccer team," Miller said. “Each year was special. I have eight of them with Wolfe and nine with Chris. I really haven't unpacked it. "

I don't know about you, but for me one of the most challenging aspects of being trapped at home during the COVID-19 era: Sometimes it feels like a lonely battle.

Miller is luckier than most, but even an NFL star who goes through the storm in a big, fancy house can only worry about scratching the vinyl like a wannabe DJ or sweating in his home gym for so many hours straight. At the end of the day, back in the corner of a huge closet with more shoes than a department store, is that unpacked box, full of sad goodbyes and the uncertainty of what's to come.

"As soon as I start to feel sad about that, I look forward to the team we have now," said Miller. "I look forward to the new relationships that I will be able to build."

He bristles at any suggestion that Super Bowl 50, when Miller tore off Cam Newton's Superman cape, was the peak of his footballing powers. The peak suggests that everything is downhill from here, which is the last thing Miller decides to believe.

"I really feel like some of my best ball is yet to come," he said. “Winning the defensive player of the year and leading the league in sacks is possible with the team I have and the type of people I have around me. It is more achievable than ever. I have to take advantage of this opportunity that I have. I have to go get it.

This franchise has a proud tradition that stretches beyond the horizon, but a recent history of tears and riots since winning that championship just four years ago. Mr. B is dead, and his adult children are fighting for power and money. John Elway grinds stronger, hoping to regain his golden touch.

These days, these Broncos need Miller to be the Vonster, maybe more than ever. Not only is he still the most talented player in Denver's locker room, but he's also the last big link on how a championship team should think.

"Take advantage of the time you have playing soccer, because it will be over in the blink of an eye. That's true. I realized that from day one," Miller said, entering his tenth season in the NFL. "I'm just trying to continue my blink and make my blink the best it can be."

He's the last standing Super Bowl hero, not just the last remnant of the glorious way the Broncos were, but also the best reason to believe this team can be great again.