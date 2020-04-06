Why Marty Walsh Wants Boston Residents to Cover Their Face, Not a Mask

With an expected increase in local coronavirus cases, Boston Mayor Marty Walsh says all residents should start covering their faces when leaving home.

But not necessarily with a mask.

"The cover can be a scarf, a scarf, or any other type of fabric," Walsh said during a press conference Sunday, proceeding to put on a locally made cotton mask.

The new announcement comes amid a change in the federal government's guidance on wearing masks in public. During the first days of the COVID-19 outbreak in the United States, experts somewhat confusedly criticized the masks as ineffective and counterproductive due to the global shortage of personal protective equipment for health workers. The country's top health official even tweeted emphatically that the general public should not buy masks.

"STOP BUYING MASKS!" General Surgeon Jerome Adams he said in late February. "They are NOT effective in preventing the general public from contracting #Coronavirus, but if healthcare providers cannot get them to care for sick patients, it puts them and our communities at risk!"

That advice is still largely true. Adams said at the time that the best ways to curb the spread of the disease were to wash their hands and stay home, and a shortage of PPE remains a problem.

However, public health officials have increasingly begun to emphasize the distinction between medical-grade protective masks that first responders need and the type of cloth face covers that residents can make at home. And as experts have learned more about the coronavirus, they say that the latter could also play a crucial role in limiting its spread.

While the federal government has always recommended that sick people cover their faces, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention expanded that guide on Friday to all Americans, citing new data that up to 25 percent of people with COVID-19 they may show no symptoms.

"What has changed in our recommendation?" Adams said during a press conference on Friday night. “We now know from recent studies that a significant portion of people with coronavirus are symptom-free. They are what we call asymptomatic. And that even those who eventually become pre-symptomatic, meaning they will develop symptoms in the future, can pass the virus on to others before they show symptoms. "

Adams said that coughing, sneezing, and even talking were ways that symptom-free people could spread COVID-19 through respiratory droplets. In light of that knowledge, he said facial coatings are "critical," in addition to keeping six feet of social distance, to wear when they go out running errands or exercising.

Adams even released a video over the weekend that shows how to make a face cover something as basic as a T-shirt.

Still, as Walsh noted Sunday, such face covers are not "and not intended to,quot; protect you from infection. "The Mayor of Boston reiterated that physical detachment and good hygiene remain the best defense for most Americans. While masks that do protect people from contracting the disease, which are dangerously rare among other types of protective equipment, should be directed to those who need them.

"Preserving medical-grade masks is important for healthcare workers and direct response services, but we can all help curb the spread by covering our faces," said Walsh.

The CDC specifically notes that the recommended facial coatings "are not surgical masks or N-95 respirators." Before the anticipated increase in COVID-19 cases, the agency says those supplies "should continue to be reserved for health workers and other medical first aid services," who are being pressured by the shortage.

"Healthy and asymptomatic people should be banned from using N-95 while walking around their neighborhood," wrote a group of health care providers in a recent letter. “If they are sick, then they should stay home; if they are healthy, they are wasting a scarce resource. "

In a recent op-ed in Commonwealth magazine, state senator William Brownsberger noted that Massachusetts "is not close to having professional-quality equipment for the 7 million Massachusetts citizens," even if that might be the apparent goal.

"It would be a safety improvement for everyone on the street to wear professional grade masks," Brownsberger wrote. "Maybe in a few months, as American manufacturing increases, we can get there."

For now, however, the Belmont Democrat said he supported the federal orientation of using a plain cloth or handkerchief to limit the extent to which Americans who feel well unknowingly spread the disease, even if they don't necessarily offer any protection. personal.

"It's about me protecting you and you protecting me," Adams said Friday. "It's about us coming together as communities."

