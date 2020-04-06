Why Eminem Is A Proud Dad: Inside Hailie Jade Scott's Life Now

Because, breaking news for anyone who has slept for the past two decades, it has grown quite a bit since their babies were heard in the 1999s. & # 39; 97 Bonnie and Clyde. You know, the one his father wrote of controversy about his mother's murder.

"Hailie, darling, I did not want to do eighty percent of what I rapped,quot;, the musician acknowledged years later in his 2017 Renaissance track "In your head,quot;. "Maybe I should have done a better job separating myself / Shady and entertaining myself from real life."

However, he and his ex-wife. Kim mathers She did a pretty good job raising her little daughter. He is now a 24-year-old with a degree in psychology and an Instagram that follows his average. Single Contestant would kill for, the Detroiter is as public as his father is private. While her performance at the Oscars in February (a make-up she lost in 2002 when 8 miles"Lose Yourself,quot; won Best Original Song) it was surprising mainly because people had no idea what he was doing, his offspring is very much online as a successful influencer, his two million devotees live for his OOTO posts and training inspo .