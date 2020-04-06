Why Eminem Is A Proud Dad: Inside Hailie Jade Scott's Life Now

Between the contentious lyrics, the many public discussions, the random appearance of the Oscars, and, worth mentioning again, all the nervous lyrics, it's hard to think of Eminem like a normal boy
Mainly, because he's not, of course, with the 15 Grammys and enough that moves to fill entire lists. But during his appearance last month in Mike Tysonpodcast Hotboxin 'with Mike Tyson, sounded like any boastful parent of an adult child.
There are no grandchildren, however, her daughter reported. Hailie Jade Scott, "just a boyfriend," plus a bachelor's degree (complete with a 3.9 grade point average) from Michigan State University. "She is fine," he shared. "It has made me feel proud."
Because, breaking news for anyone who has slept for the past two decades, it has grown quite a bit since their babies were heard in the 1999s. & # 39; 97 Bonnie and Clyde. You know, the one his father wrote of controversy about his mother's murder.
"Hailie, darling, I did not want to do eighty percent of what I rapped,quot;, the musician acknowledged years later in his 2017 Renaissance track "In your head,quot;. "Maybe I should have done a better job separating myself / Shady and entertaining myself from real life."
However, he and his ex-wife. Kim mathers She did a pretty good job raising her little daughter. He is now a 24-year-old with a degree in psychology and an Instagram that follows his average. Single Contestant would kill for, the Detroiter is as public as his father is private. While her performance at the Oscars in February (a make-up she lost in 2002 when 8 miles"Lose Yourself,quot; won Best Original Song) it was surprising mainly because people had no idea what he was doing, his offspring is very much online as a successful influencer, his two million devotees live for his OOTO posts and training inspo .
However, for a famous boy, she remains quite grounded, her diet full of positive affirmations, puns, and a few soft ribs at her own expense suggesting a healthy dose of humility. It was a goal his father strived for when he spent his teens creating headlines, and he's pretty excited about how everything turned out.
Mentioning his 26-year-old niece. Alaina Marie Mathers and Whitney Scott Mathers, 17, Kim's daughter with a former partner, told Tyson: "When I think of my accomplishments as if that's probably what I'm most proud of, you know, is that … able to raise children "
For much of her childhood, Hailie (over) was heard and not seen, her father referring to her in hits like "Mockingbird,quot; and "Hailie & # 39; s Song,quot; and in interviews that told Rolling Stone In 2010, for him, fatherhood was about "just being there. Not missing things. If there is something important, whatever it is, I'm there."
Such was the case in 2013 when the senior was crowned homecoming queen at Chippewa Valley High School in Clinton Township, Michigan, her father, who spoke about not finishing ninth grade, looking from inside the school as if to don't focus. "Hailie dated her mother Kim (Scott) when she was introduced to all the other children, but her father watched her from inside the school because he didn't want to cause a scene, he wanted Hailie to have her own moment." father told the local newspaper Macomb Daily.
At public high school, 25 miles north of Detroit, he played volleyball and was a member of the National Honor Society, the Art Club, the Key Club, and the Student Council. In the meantime, she studied enough to graduate from Summa Cum Laude in 2014 (thanking the parents who "have pushed me to be who I am and have given me all the support to achieve what I have,quot;) and be accepted in Michigan State, the same place where his elder made a surprise appearance during a 2002 advanced screening of 8 miles.
It was there, between the rushed brotherhood of Zeta Tau Alpha, the "spontaneous weekend,quot; trips to Chicago and the dates with her boyfriend. Evan McClintock—An economics student who enjoys golf and has Dad's approval— that she really transformed from just a name into her father's punches.
First to log into Instagram in October 2016, he quickly amassed 200,000 followers with his snapshots of glamor, Lollapalooza adventures, and witty captions. ("Sorry about the FTA, but I've been chasing waterfalls," he wrote last March.) At the beginning of 2019, his fan base had grown to over a million.
She still wasn't sure what she wanted to do about her career, she admitted when asked Daily mail shortly after graduating in 2018. "It's in the air."
As it turned out, she was already doing it. Although he joked in a May 2019 post "just hoping that the day & # 39; subtitle writer & # 39; turns into a job," that's already it, influencers who require quite a bit of cash for sponsored content and other partnerships. And he's certainly doing well enough to enjoy trips to Punta Cana, Australia, and Hawaii and well-planned birthday celebrations, like the disco-themed photo shoot he hosted to turn 24 last Christmas.
And while she selects outfits that will send her followers rushing to buy what she's selling, and workout sessions filled with chest presses, irons, and tricep sauces certainly take up a good chunk of her days, family remains the priority. The four-bedroom house in Detroit that she shares with Shiba Inu's puppy Lottie is just minutes from where her mother Kim lives.
"He likes to keep a low profile, walk his dog and go to fitness classes, go out with his friends and be on vacation with Evan," a source told the Daily mail in 2018. As for dad, he always supports, Hailie told the newspaper: "We are very close."
So, despite everything that happened in between, the relapses and public fights with his mother that made him apologize in 2017 Renaissance ("They haven't asked you for any of this, now are you being punished?"), The rapper has achieved what he expected.
"She has been my main source of drive and motivation, especially when she was first born," she said in 2002, three years after releasing her second album, The Slim Shady LP. "I still didn't have a career, I didn't have money, I didn't have a place to live. I think that kicked me in the ass knowing, 'How am I going to raise her?' She has always been the force Driving me to keep me busy, focused, has always been my main reason to fear failure. I can't fail. I can't make it grow and I can't say, 'My dad was successful.'
Now he can say the same about her.
