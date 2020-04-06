Where is Daniel Ortega? Nicaraguan leader falls out of sight

Nicaragua, an outlier in the battle against the coronavirus, has kept its schools and shops open and its streets lively. But there is one person who has not been seen in public since the outbreak began last month: the president.

Daniel Ortega, the head of the country's socialist government, has been visibly absent from public view since March 12, when he attended a virtual meeting. He did not attend a friend's funeral, government functions, and even demonstrations sponsored by his administration.

His absence has led to a meme on social media. "Be like Ortega: stay home," he says, in contrast to what the Nicaraguan leader seems to be doing with what his administration recommends to the population.

Mr. Ortega, 74, is widely believed to be suffering from chronic illnesses and is known to spend a lot of time out of the public eye without explanation from his government.