Where is Daniel Ortega? Nicaraguan leader falls out of sight

Nicaragua, an outlier in the battle against the coronavirus, has kept its schools and shops open and its streets lively. But there is one person who has not been seen in public since the outbreak began last month: the president.
Daniel Ortega, the head of the country's socialist government, has been visibly absent from public view since March 12, when he attended a virtual meeting. He did not attend a friend's funeral, government functions, and even demonstrations sponsored by his administration.
His absence has led to a meme on social media. "Be like Ortega: stay home," he says, in contrast to what the Nicaraguan leader seems to be doing with what his administration recommends to the population.
Mr. Ortega, 74, is widely believed to be suffering from chronic illnesses and is known to spend a lot of time out of the public eye without explanation from his government.
But the moment and the fact that neither did he Nor has any member of his family attended the weekend funeral of Jacinto Suárez, an ally of Mr. Ortega from his days as a guerrilla, has led to widespread speculation that he is in quarantine.
Others guessed that the President could be doing something else.
Juan Sebastian Chamorro, executive director of the Civic Alliance, an opposition group, suggested that the prolonged absence was a deliberate move to manipulate the public.
"I think he is preparing for his glorious comeback," said Chamorro. “It has done it in a similar way in the past. He will rise again at Easter.
The government did not respond to requests for comment. At her daily briefing on Saturday, Mr. Ortega's wife, Vice President Rosario Murillo, said that the President was "here, working, leading, coordinating all efforts."
The government claims that the country only has four confirmed cases of Covid-19, plus one death.
But he has been widely criticized for his arrogant approach to the public health crisis. Public schools remained open, although this week and the next are closed for Easter. The borders are also open.
Instead of canceling large events, the government has organized and promoted them The official government news site is full of mentions of fairs, marches, religious processions and even a food festival held on Saturday.
Private schools were denied government authorization to close even when 98 percent of children stayed home, said a private school educator, who spoke on condition of anonymity because public speaking could cause him to be arrested. Finally, schools were allowed to carry out distance learning, and parents came to the school to collect academic materials, he said.
The public, he said, is deeply dubious about the government's claims that the outbreak in Nicaragua is under control.