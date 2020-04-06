What the caribou taught me about being together and apart

%MINIFYHTML95cd30c020e3fe436eab5658a5b9f6cc75%

We start again by the Noatak river, each paddle stroke brings us closer to the Chukchi Sea, and at the end. At first we understood that it was not possible to disappear in the northern desert for half a year and return unchanged. What we couldn't imagine was what this return would be like in practice. Suddenly I knew it didn't matter. There are some things that we cannot understand until we experience them. Having been among the caribou was all the closure he would need.

Like all of us, I am trying to connect in a moment of uncertainty. I listen to the school bell on the street and reflectively listen to the voices of children who do not come. I am six feet from my sister and I feel the emptiness spread deep and aching between us. I hug my children close, because I still can. And then I closed my eyes and imagined the caribou lying in the snow, trusting that the sun would rise and warm their backs, knowing that the night would pass.

We are not caribou. We don't knock our hooves on the ground every spring and fall, looking for food and shelter. We cannot survive on frozen lichens and the heat of our fur coats. Mosquitoes and wolves are not our greatest enemies. The ordinary facts of our human lives. do matters and deeply. But even now, when I most want to believe in happy endings, I turn to the hardness of an arctic river. In the wild eyes of a staggering calf separated from its mother, in the bleached and white skull of last season's victim, I comfort myself simply by being present. The caribou reminds me that we must reconcile the weakness of our existence with the preciousness of what we can lose.

In the end, perhaps we are not so different from the caribou that crosses the river. As we fight the current, we are encouraged by the fact that we are not alone. We greet our neighbors on screen, through windows, at distances that feel tense and unnatural, and we exchange silent blessings, recognizing that for us, as for the caribou, community is everything. Even cloistered in our own invisible bubbles, we feel the urge of the pack pouring down the slope. We know that there is no one to save us except ourselves.

By gathering the courage to jump, wait for the cold water to pass, and feel the ripples of our individual choices, we begin to move as one. To survive together, we must be brave. We must be compassionate. We must learn when to step forward as leaders and when to step aside so that others can pass safely. And during those moments when fear steals my breath, I will remember the steam rising from the back of the caribou, I will see mothers plunge boldly into the cold water with their calves at their sides, and I will let myself believe that we too we can find our way.

Caroline Van Hemert is a wildlife biologist and author of "The Sun is a Compass," which was published in paperback in February.