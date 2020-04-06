What is your favorite Premier League goal of all time? The | Football news

%MINIFYHTMLf0aa883eae5414f7268bcea1b1f03e4076%

We continue our analysis of some of the best goals ever scored in the Premier League, including Robin van Persie's magnificent volley against Charlton, as well as many other memorable shots from the past few years.

With much of the farmhouse, we thought it was fun to have a list of the Premier League's best goals, and we want you to pick your favorite!

So many impressive efforts have been made since the start of the league in 1992 and we started our selection with these strikes, so tell us the highlights by voting at the bottom of the page.

Andros Townsend: Man City vs Crystal Palace – (December 22, 2018)

What a blow from the English winger at Palace, which helped ensure the visitors' surprise 3-2 at Etihad last season. For many, this was the goal of the season in 2018-19.

Paolo Di Canio: West Ham vs Wimbledon – (March 26, 2000)

Let Martin Tyler describe the Italian's outrageous attack, over time Sky Sports Commentator who said at the time, "I don't think so. That's sensational, even by his standards!"

Glen Johnson: Portsmouth vs Hull – (November 22, 2008)

It's a sensational check first from the Pompey back, but then hitting a looped volley from 35 yards really takes your breath away.

Eric Cantona: Man Utd vs Sunderland – (December 21, 2006)

An iconic Premier League goal from mercurial French forward Man Utd, though perhaps one best remembered for his necklace celebration afterward.

Pajtim Kasami: Crystal Palace vs. Fulham – (October 21, 2013)

The control of the chest, then the beautifully hit volley, and everything from the tightest angles, make this Swiss midfielder attack even better.

Dietmar Hamann: Liverpool vs Portsmouth – (March 17, 2004)

The fact that Shaka Hislop on Pompey's goal doesn't even move when the German's thunderous volley flies past him shows how cleanly the Reds midfielder caught this punch.

Thierry Henry: Arsenal vs Man Utd – (October 2, 2000)

The Gunners striker in France was known for his spectacular attacks over the years, but surely he couldn't have caught much better than this outrageous long-range effort to help beat United's rivals.

Matt Le Tissier: Southampton vs Newcastle (Goal 2) – (October 24, 1993)

We had the first of his two brilliant goals in this clash in our first vote last week, and this effort is equally impressive.

Alan Shearer: Newcastle vs. Everton – (December 1, 2002)

The record-breaking Premier League scorer rates this well-hit volley as his best goal in the league and who we disagree with!

David Beckham: Wimbledon vs Man Utd – (August 17, 1996)

Another iconic Premier League goal, this came on the opening day of the 1996/97 season at Selhurst Park when the United midfielder scored from his own half.

Gareth Bale: Stoke vs Tottenham – (August 21, 2010)

How do Spurs forwards manage to wrap their foot around the ball and throw it into the top right corner of the net?

David Luiz: Fulham vs. Chelsea – (April 17, 2013)

Sometimes you just have to raise your hands and say 'well done', as is the case with this long-range pilot from the central Brazil of the Blues.

Tony Yeboah: Wimbledon vs Leeds – (September 23, 1995)

Ghana striker's second inning already, but it's difficult to say which is the best strike. However, this effort at Selhurst Park combines striking skill with a thunderous finish.

Matthew Lowton: Stoke vs. Aston Villa – (April 6, 2013)

If you want your goals to be long-distance volleys, then there may be few better than this Villa defender effort.

Robin van Persie: Charlton vs Arsenal – (September 30, 2006)

Goal winner of the 2005/06 season, and you can see why after this incredible volley from the Dutchman.

Juliano Belletti: Middlesbrough vs Chelsea – (October 18, 2008)

Well, we are talking about a defender from Brazil, so it should not be so surprising to see that the ball ends up in the upper right corner of the net from 35 yards.

Wayne Rooney: Man Utd vs Man City – (February 12, 2011)

United striker's best goal? Well, that will be for you to decide, but it will be difficult to overcome this acrobatic kick of all matches, the Manchester derby.