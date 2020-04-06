Wendy Williams escapes with Nene's escape for trying to "ambush,quot; her!

Phew! Wendy Williams and Nene Leakes are the best friends we live for, but it seems like they are having a little trouble right now.

Wendy is now going to live for the Wendy Show from her home, and she had a lot of tea to spill over the weekend she had after a fight with Nene. Wendy says she doesn't feel like Nene after she tried to "ambush,quot; her and trick her into appearing in "Real Housewives of Atlanta,quot; again!

"This is where the ambush comes in," says Wendy. "She said, 'Look Wendy.' She had her hair, makeup, and the closet with all her people. She said, 'We are filming, and I want you to be on the speaker. I said, "Baby, I did it for you once, you asked me to."

Wendy goes on to say, "… And I made it very clear, I'm not a housewife. Sorry, my career is a little different than being a housewife. I don't need that kind of attention. And then I hung up on her.

Wendy continues to express her frustration with Nene, saying that she has built her career over the years, and says that there is a difference between what she and Nene do for a living.

"I know I make this look easy, and I know I have my ratchet style," she says. "But the fact is, I've worked 35 years of my life to sit here for 11 seasons on this." It is a complete movie behind the scenes. I am not plummeting to be a complement to a suitcase for some housewives. "

