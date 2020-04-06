We all live as astronauts now – BGR

NASA's Jessica Meir reveals what astronauts do to stay healthy and optimistic during long periods of isolation.

The coronavirus pandemic has forced us all to live a little longer like astronauts, so taking Meir's suggestions seriously could be a good way to go.

Cutting off family and friends, rationing supplies, and not living in the confines of your home for weeks at a time. I'm talking about our new way of life in the face of the new coronavirus pandemic, but it could be describing the lives of astronauts aboard the International Space Station.

The small team of scientists currently rushing through the space above our heads is made up of self-insulating masters, and one of those scientists, NASA's Jessica Meir, recently offered some of her own insights on how to stay safe (and sane). during these strange times.

Speaking from her home in space, Meir revealed how strange it is to live in a remote location, away from any of the pandemic-related problems the planet is facing next.

"It is something we have thought about a lot here. It is very strange and a bit surreal for us to see that everything unfolds when we have been here for all the time it happens on the ground and it seems that we will completely return to a different planet." Meir said.

"But I think there are many things that people can do to make things a little easier for them, and some of the things that we do here is try to maintain our routine, we make sure to stick to our exercise routine to stay fit and healthy." , she says. "Exercise, as we know, is important not only for our physical fitness but also for our mental well-being, and that's something we emphasize a lot here."

Astronauts aboard the ISS have a wide variety of exercise equipment that they can use to sweat in space. Meir and her scientific colleagues always set aside time to make sure they stay in shape, which is particularly important due to the low-gravity environment. Without gravity constantly acting on the human body, muscles can degrade rapidly and it is vital to the health of the crew that they do what they can to keep fit.

It's not exactly the same as isolating yourself at home to prevent the spread of a virus during a pandemic, but many of the same rules still apply. Exercising at home is something we can all do, whether it's bodyweight exercises like squats or push-ups, or even something more relaxing but engaging like yoga.

There is no shortage of studies showing that exercise benefits mental health as well, so if you feel a little cabin fever, you could benefit from sweating in more ways than one. That's not to say you can't go out, of course, and taking the dog for a brisk walk (while keeping your distance from someone who had the same idea) is generally a good idea.

Watch the full video above to take full advantage of Meir's advice and stay safe!

Image Source: NASA