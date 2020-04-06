Watch out for the 'pinky syndrome of the smartphone' – Last News

%MINIFYHTML2d25105071b75d1030b6075b32656a6676%

On average, a person spends more than five hours on a smartphone, every day. Due to the crash, downtime has increased, leading to a drastic increase in the number of screen time.

With this, the number of users who complain of developing a deformity in their little finger or also known as & # 39; little finger & # 39; increases. Here, the little finger carries the weight of the smartphone for long hours, leading to a condition that occurs when the little finger bends in the dominant hand, called the "little finger smartphone," reports Dr. Sachin Bhonsle, senior consultant. , orthopedic surgeon, Fortis Hospital Mulund.

Regular use of phones, especially the one with a larger and wider screen for writing messages or emails, causes the thumb and other fingers to be overused, through repetitive movements. In the short term, this causes hypermobility of the smaller joints around the fingers; The ligaments of the thumb are gradually stressed, he says.

"Looking long-term, overuse of the fingers repeatedly causes stress and can lead to osteoarthritis, as the cartilage between the joints begins to degenerate. When arthritis builds up in the fingers, there is a possibility of excess of bone formation around the joints, which can lead to an enlarged or deformed finger, "explains Dr. Bhonsle.

Although this is not extremely detrimental to health, there are other factors at play that would influence degenerative joint change rates, such as diet, family history, and underlying health conditions.

Suggests some tips to stay away from the 'pinky smartphone'.

Avoid using the smartphone too often

If you are using it, use it for shorter periods

Break down text messages or playtime into shorter sessions

Take a break and put the phone down before your hand hurts

Exercise your hand by stretching your fingers

Instead of typing, use the sliding keyboard or use speech

Use a holder for your mobile phone or play the content on TV

If your hand hurts, take an over-the-counter pain reliever to reduce swelling and inflammation.

Change hands at regular intervals, so the device doesn't hold in one hand for a long time

This should help you get rid of the problem, if you don't seek medical help. Be reasonable while using your phone to reduce stress on the joints and tendons of your hands.

