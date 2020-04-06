Watch Mandy Moore sing solo Hope from A Walk to Remember

Sing me the song of the stars!

Mandy moore I just performed "Only Hope,quot; for the first time in years! On Sunday, Moore went to her Instagram Live to perform an acoustic set with her husband, Taylor Goldsmith. While live, Moore delighted fans of his hit 2002 film, A walk to Remember, when he sang "Only Hope,quot;, which appeared in the movie.

It's hard to believe that 18 years have passed since the launch of A walk to Remember, the iconic movie based on Nicholas sparks& # 39; book of the same name. The film, which follows Moore's love story and Shane westThe characters were released on January 25, 2002. Since then, the film has only grown in popularity. So it's safe to say that fans felt all the sensations when Moore performed this song on Sunday!

As many will remember, Moore's character Jamie Sullivan sings "Only Hope,quot; to West's character Landon Carter as they act together in their school play.