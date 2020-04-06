Watch Lin-Manuel Miranda and the cast of Hamilton surprise a fan

You need some quality Hamilton content? Just wait…

On Sunday, Lin-Manuel Miranda hopefully made one Hamilton Fanatic Day with an epic surprise. After learning that Aubrey, a 9-year-old Florida superfan, plans to see the successful Broadway play canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic, Tony winner decided to bring Hamilton to her through video chat.

In fact, John Krasinski He was the mastermind behind the incredible performance. During an episode of his new YouTube show Some good news, The office alum stumbled upon a tweet from Aubrey's mother that set everything in motion.

"@Lin_Manuel We were supposed to see Hamilton in Jacksonville tonight: DD's ninth birthday present (seeing Hamilton has been her dream since we saw her first Broadway show last year), but we're at home watching Mary Poppins returns instead. At least we are safe and healthy, "said the tweet.

To make up for Audrey's spoiled birthday plans, John had the adorable boy on his show and gave him tickets for her and her mother to see Hamilton in New York once it's safe to do so.