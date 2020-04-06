Watch Lin-Manuel Miranda and the cast of Hamilton surprise a fan

You need some quality Hamilton content? Just wait…
On Sunday, Lin-Manuel Miranda hopefully made one Hamilton Fanatic Day with an epic surprise. After learning that Aubrey, a 9-year-old Florida superfan, plans to see the successful Broadway play canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic, Tony winner decided to bring Hamilton to her through video chat.
In fact, John Krasinski He was the mastermind behind the incredible performance. During an episode of his new YouTube show Some good news, The office alum stumbled upon a tweet from Aubrey's mother that set everything in motion.
"@Lin_Manuel We were supposed to see Hamilton in Jacksonville tonight: DD's ninth birthday present (seeing Hamilton has been her dream since we saw her first Broadway show last year), but we're at home watching Mary Poppins returns instead. At least we are safe and healthy, "said the tweet.
To make up for Audrey's spoiled birthday plans, John had the adorable boy on his show and gave him tickets for her and her mother to see Hamilton in New York once it's safe to do so.
And since Aubrey is a fan of Mary Poppins returns, Emily Blunt made a special cameo too. While chatting about the movie, the young fan mentioned that she chose her because Lin-Manuel was in it, too, which didn't fit well with the movie. The Devil Wears Prada star.
"He's on it. I mean, he's not, like, the best part, obviously," she joked. "Clearly, I'm the best part." John chimed in: "Yeah, Lin isn't the best part of the movie. It's a good part. He's like a backup dancer."
Little did Aubrey know, Lin-Manuel was waiting behind the scenes and appeared in the middle of John and Emily's debate. "Hello? Wait a second, I was in Mary Poppins too, "he said as he,quot; zoomed in "on their conversation, leaving Aubrey speechless.
When John explained that he gave the young stars tickets to the show, Lin-Manuel promised he could get over that and started singing "Alexander Hamilton,quot; of the play. But he was not alone. Also joined by Lin-Manuel's performance was Hamilton's original cast, which included Leslie Odom Jr., Anthony Ramos, and more, having an incredible meeting.
Look at Lin-Manuel and the Hamilton The cast brings out their amazing surprise in the video above!
