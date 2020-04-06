[WATCH] Ellen Returns On Her First Show From Home – Deadline

Ellen DeGeneres returns with her first show in the midst of the coronavirus quarantine with words of encouragement for viewers.

"Hi everyone. Thanks for not being here," DeGeneres joked from his living room. "This is crazy, I wasn't supposed to do my show from my house until next season."

Today was DeGeneres' first day on the air with his daytime talkative of the same name after the show stopped production on March 13 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

DeGeneres first took a few minutes to thank everyone who helped out during the crisis.

"Usually I go out and people applaud me, but today I am applauding them: nurses, doctors, hospital staff, first responders, supermarket employees, truckers, everyone who keeps us going, thank you very much," he said.

DeGeneres said he hopes to distract viewers from everything that is happening right now.

"I've always wanted to have this show as a distraction, as a break from whatever is going on out there that might be unpleasant, so if you feel depressed I want to lift you up, if you feel trapped I want to free you, if you feel like you're going in the wrong direction, I want you to endorse that thing, "he said." It's a weird time, and this is what we have to do now. "

He joked that he is filming his show from his living room "because it has the best light and sound and because every room in my house is full of toilet paper."

DeGeneres said he believes that many people need encouragement and that is his goal.

"I want to spread the light where there is shade, I want to bring a glow where it is gloomy, I want to stick a candle where the sun does not shine," he said. "Hmm, I don't know about that (last).

