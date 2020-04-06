Vodcast: Ben Stokes and Alex Albon chat Virtual GP and F1 vs cricket

%MINIFYHTML9e5ef081e2886e69f44c3eed1626de1c77%

















36:27



It was an Esports special in the last Sky F1 Vodcast when Ben Stokes, Alex Albon and Johnny Herbert joined Simon Lazenby after the Virtual GP.

It was an Esports special in the last Sky F1 Vodcast when Ben Stokes, Alex Albon and Johnny Herbert joined Simon Lazenby after the Virtual GP.

What is it like to be a cricket player competing against Formula 1 stars? It was an Esports special in the last Sky F1 Vodcast when Ben Stokes, Alex Albon and Johnny Herbert joined Simon Lazenby fresh from their somewhat mixed performances at the last Formula 1 Virtual Grand Prix.

It was a baptism of fire for Stokes when the star of England faced a field that included characters such as eventual race winner Charles Leclerc, and the versatile discussed a variety of topics in Episode 4 of our Vodcast …

Including why he was more nervous about the race than before the World Cup Super Cup, getting advice from Red Bull teammate Albon, and revealing that he wants to take on Stuart Broad next time!

& # 39; Massively out of my comfort zone & # 39;

Stokes was the only driver to participate on Sunday who was not, or has not been, a professional runner, so it was no surprise that he struggled in his debut career. Although he certainly wasn't ashamed.

Stokes was not far off the pace in qualifying, then rose to 12th place on the first lap before turning and finally finishing last, after some battles with Sky F1's own Johnny Herbert.

"The overall experience was excellent," said Stokes, who recently started practicing with a sim wheel, exclusively to Sky Sports F1. "I am not going to lie, after the race I got a little enraged because I came last dead!

"Obviously I had to take into account who I was competing against, but the athlete in me, I thought it would be great not to finish last. Obviously I was gutted, but these guys know what they are doing. It was a lot of fun."

0:23 Cricket player Ben Stokes traded his bat for an F1 simulator, taking on stars from the motorsports world, but took an early turn in virtual GP. Cricket player Ben Stokes traded his bat for an F1 simulator, taking on stars from the motorsports world, but took an early turn in virtual GP.

Stokes said he embraced being part of the event and meeting current F1 stars, including Lando Norris and George Russell, while also revealing that "he couldn't spend more than an hour,quot; on his home racing platform due to pain. backwards. .

And it was not only the physical element he was struggling with, but also the nerves …

"I was 100 percent (more nervous than before the Super Over)," admitted Stokes, who helped England beat New Zealand in the World Cup final last year.

"I was massively out of my comfort zone doing something like this. It took me about five minutes to get into the race properly in terms of nerves."

Albon and Stokes on being teammates and advice

Stokes effectively replaced F1 superstar Max Verstappen for the race, as he teamed up with regular Red Bull driver Albon.

"He gave me some advice throughout the week," Stokes said. "Honestly, I've only shown interest in F1 last year, I didn't know much about it, I thought it was just getting in the car and driving it and seeing how fast you can go."

"There is much more to do. After doing it for a week, I have much more respect for what you have to do. It is incredible."

But even Albon admitted that it was difficult to give advice when he was an Esports rookie himself!

0:55 Former world champion and Sky F1 expert Jenson Button battles Red Bull's Alexander Albon at the Vietnam Virtual GP, with some spectacular results! Former world champion and Sky F1 expert Jenson Button battles Red Bull's Alexander Albon at the Vietnam Virtual GP, with some spectacular results!

"It was weird," said Albon, who finished eighth in the race and had an epic battle with Jenson Button. "It was quite difficult letting Ben catch up. He was with a controller to start with and then he moved to a proper steering wheel and pedals.

"In the game itself there are so many little tricks, and I was trying to tell Ben to basically understand it. But even I didn't really understand it. We were learning together!

"I was asking the Red Bull Esports guys what to do and even two minutes before the race I was asking Charles (Leclerc) what lap he was going to do in the pits because he had no idea what to do. But we will be more prepared for the Next time! It was so much fun. "

And Albon has no doubt that F1 drivers will continue to play.

"During this conversation, Charles sent a text message to the group chat saying that we are all going to do it tonight as well," he revealed.

Stokes and Albon also discussed more job swaps, with the possibility of Stokes driving a real F1 car, while the cricket player welcomed Albon to the nets with "no pads, no helmets, nothing."

Stokes vs Broad next time?

Albon is not the only driver who wants to give the virtual GP another chance. Stokes said he would be "100 percent,quot; ready for the next event, scheduled to be & # 39; on & # 39; China in a fortnight.

"It was not just a case of showing up the day and giving it a try, I put a lot of time and effort into it," said Stokes, who was supposed to be in India competing in the IPL right now.

"It is the most competitive thing I have had in the last few weeks. Being in a sport where you are used to competing against other people all the time and then doing nothing: this was to recover that competitive side against other people." "

The two of you in the next Stu race ??? So I can compete against someone instead of driving alone and get lapses https://t.co/QJTfmsbYUn – Ben Stokes (@ benstokes38) April 5, 2020

Stokes also insisted that he was not the only cricket player interested in racing.

"Stuart Broad and Eoin Morgan are probably the two biggest fans. But I know some of them have been in F1 before. And since this game came out there have been a lot of players playing."

So could it be Stokes vs Broad next time?

"Broady just ordered one of these teams," he said. "We've been throwing out a few tweets to push him and me into the next race so we can compete against each other."

Watch the full Vodcast, which includes a summary of the latest F1 news from David Croft and Rachel Brookes, by clicking play on the video at the top of the article.