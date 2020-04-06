Videoconference interview: tips for a first timer

%MINIFYHTML1c41b591959a61f67944d0daafa1313276%

Q: I am doing my first video interview this week. I have experience in personal interviews with a company. This interview video is completely new to me. What can I do to prepare?

A: A great question, and timely for many! More and more employers are using video conferencing tools for interviews due to concerns about social distancing.

Here are some tips:

Test your technology. If you are using Zoom, WebEx or Skype, download the software and try it out with a friend before your interview. Make sure your camera works and make sure you have good audio settings. You also want to confirm that your WIFI signal is strong and that there is no hiccup. You saw the part. Although it's a video interview, that doesn't mean a fuzzy robe and messy hair. Dress appropriately, as if you were meeting the interviewer (s) face to face. What is your experience? When testing your camera, pay special attention to your background. Does it show an unmade bed or a sink full of dishes? Try to find a quiet place and make sure the background is adequate. Your lighting should allow your face and expressions to be visible. Criticize your chair height, camera angle, and body language. Eliminate interruptions and distractions. Hang a sign if you need to, but avoid situations where a dog barks, a family member walks behind you, or a phone rings. Some prefer to use headphones to eliminate background noise. Wear your headphones on a practice call before the actual video interview. Ask how the documents will be shared. If possible, email your resume in advance. Or, familiarize yourself with the document sharing tool with the software. If someone asks, can you share? Have a copy of your resume in front of you. A good start is important. When the interview begins, introduce yourself. Offer a warm greeting to start the interview on a positive note. Leaves a positive impression. At the end of the interview, ask questions to show interest. If you don't have this information, ask for the interviewers' contact information so you can send a thank you note. Thank the interviewers and ask about the next steps. After the interview, you should send an email or a thank you note.

With each video interview, you will gain confidence with the technology and tools used.