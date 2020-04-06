Video: Stars unite to spread positivity with Muskurayega India

The entire country has been in a state of blockade for 13 days. Prime Minister Narendra Modi called for a national shutdown until April 14 to curb the spread of the coronavirus and all commons. People to the biggest celebrities have been obeying the guidelines to get out of this situation together. Today, a special group of stars released a special video for a special video song. Sung and composed by Vishal Mishra. The song is titled Muskurayega India and it is about keeping the light alive within you during this difficult time.

Stars like Akshay Kumar, Ayushmann Khurrana, Vicky Kaushal, Kartik Aaryan, Tiger Shroff, Bhumi Pednekar, Taapsee Pannu, Ananya Panday, Kiara Advani, and several others have appeared in the video and one can see them lip syncing with the song with the utmost conviction. . They urge people to unite in solidarity and fight the coronavirus.

The song is about not giving up and hoping for a brighter future when the spread of the virus will be under control and dubara "Muskurayega India,quot;. Look the following video.