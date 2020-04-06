Vicki Gunvalson postpones her wedding to Steve Lodge amid the Covid-19 pandemic

Like many other girlfriends around the world, ex Royal Orange County Housewives Star Vicki Gunvalson postponed her wedding to her fiancé, Steve Lodge, amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

During an Instagram Q,amp;A on Thursday, April 2, Gunvalson said Hollywood life that her plans for a wedding this month have been suspended indefinitely. Gunvalson was reportedly planning an intimate ceremony in front of his friends and family, including daughter Briana Culberson, son Michael Wolfsmith, and Lodge's four children.

"No. We are not doing anything. I told him the wedding was over. We are not doing anything," said the founder of COTO Insurance, 58. "I'm still engaged. But we were going to get married in April and try to get as many of our six children together and all of that. We're still getting married … (but I'm not) running to go down the hall right now."

Rather than worry about wedding plans, Gunvalson said he had a lot more to do right now, including keeping his business running and worrying about his staff, who was not in the office due to the shelter order at the scene. California.

When Hollywood gossip published a story about the postponed wedding, they used the misleading title: "Vicki Gunvalson and Steve Lodge: The wedding is off!" the RHOC Alum's second husband, Donn Gunvalson, tweeted the story and wrote, "Good thing I didn't bother sending you a gift."

Donn and Vicki Gunvalson were married from 1994 to 2014. She married her first husband, Michael J. Wolfsmith, from 1982 to 1991.

Gunvalson and Lodge started dating in 2016, and he asked the question almost a year ago during a romantic date night at home. The OC's OG said We weekly the moment Lodge received all the blessings from her children and her children before he proposed, and she added that the proposal left her "happy,quot; and "surprised,quot;.

Vicki Gunvalson said more than two years ago that she was "so ready for marriage," and describes herself as a "girl in marriage." She says that she told Steve Lodge from the beginning of their relationship that if he didn't want to get married, then he shouldn't waste his time because he loves being married.

Although marriage is important to Gunvalson, she said her top priority was to make sure their relationship was solid before taking it to the next level.

Ad

Vicki Gunvalson left Royal Orange County Housewives in January after 14 seasons. Now he is organizing his own podcast, Scream with vicki.



Post views:

0 0