ViacomCBS Completely Acquires Israeli Television Company Ananey – Deadline

ViacomCBS Networks International (VCNI) has announced that it has completed a full purchase from Israeli pay TV operator and producer Ananey Communications Group after first investing in the company in 2017.

Ananey will consolidate herself in the international business of ViacomCBS, with CEO Orly Atlas-Katz now reporting to Maria Kyriacou, President of VCNI operations in Australia, Israel and the UK. Financial details were not disclosed.

In addition, Ananey's founder and president, Udi Miron, will remain as an advisor to the company. He will also be a general partner in a newly formed media venture capital fund, Gazella – New Media Experience, in which he and VCNI will invest.

VCNI President and CEO David Lynn said: “This agreement is the logical next step to consolidate and enhance our long-standing and valuable partnership with Ananey and to secure and scale our position in the Israeli market. Ananey is a well established and successful producer of local and global content and fits in seamlessly with the rest of our international studios and networking businesses. I am excited about the potential to scale your ideas and formats, exploit your content channel and library, and leverage your production expertise for our TV networks and broadcast services in other territories. "

Related story Former CBS CEO Joseph Ianniello made $ 125 million for 2019

Atlas-Katz added: “This is a vote of confidence on behalf of ViacomCBS, not only in us as a company, but also in Israeli content and creators. I am sure this is a huge step forward for the local market and a boost to its ability to distribute content outside of Israeli borders. "

ViacomCBS and Ananey have been long-term partners. In addition to running six local pay television stations, Ananey also operates local versions of MTV, Comedy Central, Nick Jr., and Nickelodeon. As a producer, he is best known for teen drama, Greenhouse Academy, which was recently renewed by Netflix for a fourth season.