Vanessa Bryant & # 39; extremely proud & # 39; of Kobe Basketball Hall of Fame posthumous induction

Bradley Lamb
Vanessa Bryant says she is "extremely proud,quot; of her late husband, Kobe Bryant's induction into the Basketball Hall of Fame.

"It is an incredible achievement and honor," said Vanessa, speaking to ESPN. "We are extremely proud of him. Obviously, we wish him to be here with us to celebrate. This is definitely the height of his NBA career and every achievement he had as an athlete was a springboard to being here."

