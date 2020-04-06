Vanessa Bryant & # 39; extremely proud & # 39; of Kobe Basketball Hall of Fame posthumous induction

Vanessa Bryant says she is "extremely proud,quot; of her late husband, Kobe Bryant's induction into the Basketball Hall of Fame.

"It is an incredible achievement and honor," said Vanessa, speaking to ESPN. "We are extremely proud of him. Obviously, we wish him to be here with us to celebrate. This is definitely the height of his NBA career and every achievement he had as an athlete was a springboard to being here."

"Obviously we wish he was here with us to celebrate," Vanessa continued. "We are incredibly proud of him. And there is some comfort in knowing that he will likely be part of the 2020 Hall of Fame class."

"No number of words can fully describe what Kobe Bryant meant to the Los Angeles Lakers," team owner Jeanie Buss said in a statement. "Kobe was not only a proven winner and a champion, but he gave everything he had for the game of basketball.

"His fierce competitiveness, work ethic, and drive were unmatched. Those qualities helped Kobe lead us to five titles, and have now led him to the Hall of Fame, where he will be enshrined with the best player to have played the game. Not one deserves it more. "