UTA Signs Academy Award Nominated Actress Ellen Page – Deadline

EXCLUSIVE: UTA has signed the Ellen Page Academy Award nominated director, producer, writer, advocate and actor for worldwide representation in all areas.

Page was nominated for an Oscar for her role in the comedy directed by Jason Reitman. Juno and starred in Christopher Nolan's Oscar winning film Start. She recently made her directorial debut with Netflix. There is something in the water. The documentary is based on Ingrid Walton's novel of the same name. The film explores the scourge of environmental racism through the lens of Nova Scotia indigenous and African women who fight to protect their communities, their land and their future.

Page credits also include Netflix's adaptation of the graphic novel The umbrella academy, which finished production in its second season and will debut later this year. She also starred in Lauren Morelli's rebirth of the 1990s LGBTQ miniseries, Tales from the city. In addition to that, she created and produced the Hulu docuseries Gaycation, who won two Emmy noms.

Additionally, Page developed, produced, and starred in the independent drama, My days of mercy and lent his voice to Claude Barras' Oscar-nominated animated film, My life as a zucchini. He also worked on numerous projects, including Peter Sollett's. Freeheld and Patricia Rozema's post-apocalyptic drama In the woods.

For his advocacy and activism work, Page shed light on important social and LGBTQ + issues. It has partnered with the Astraea Lesbian for Justice Foundation to raise money for grassroots activists and homeless youth.

The page continues to be managed by Kelly Bush Novak at VIE Entertainment and represented by ID and attorney Kevin Yorn at Morris Yorn Barnes Levine.