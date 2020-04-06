US Marines USA Share incredible videos showing the takeoff of the F-35B from an assault ship – Defense Blog

The United States Marine Corps released a fascinating video images shows that supersonic F-35B stealth aircraft took off on the amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6) in the Philippine Sea.

Sailors assigned to the amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6) conducted flight operations with F-35B Lightning II aircraft assigned to the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, Marine Medium Tiltromotor Squadron (VMM) 265.

Flagship of the United States Expeditionary Strike Group, 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit team, is operating in the US 7th Fleet area of ​​operations. USA To enhance interoperability with allies and partners and serve as a ready response force to defend peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region.

The F-35B Lightning II is the Marine Corps variant of the Joint Strike Fighter and features a vertical lift fan and rotating motor nozzle to bring vertical landing and short takeoff capability to expeditionary airfields. The F-35 is replacing AV-8B Harrier II in the Marine Corps inventory.

The F-35's mission is to attack and destroy surface targets, intercept and destroy enemy aircraft, provide electronic warfare support, and network-enabled reconnaissance support across the entire spectrum of combat operations. It has an autonomous ability to attack a wide range of mobile or fixed targets, either day or night and in adverse weather conditions. These targets include air and ground threats as well as enemy surface units at sea and anti-aircraft cruise or ground attack missiles and you can complete the entire chain of killing without relying on external sources by using fused information from your onboard systems and / or other F-35s.