United States "wasted,quot; months before preparing for virus pandemic

WASHINGTON (AP) – After the first alarms sounded in early January that an outbreak of a new coronavirus in China could trigger a global pandemic, the Trump administration wasted nearly two months that could have been used to bolster the federal supply reserve. critically needed doctors AND equipment.

A review of federal purchasing contracts by The Associated Press shows that federal agencies largely waited until mid-March to begin bulk ordering of N95 respirator masks, mechanical ventilators, and other necessary equipment for healthcare workers. From first line.

At the time, hospitals in various states were treating thousands of infected patients without the proper equipment and were requesting shipments from the National Strategic Reserve. That federal supply reserve was created more than 20 years ago to help bridge gaps in medical and pharmaceutical supply chains during a national emergency.

Now, three months after the crisis, that reserve is almost depleted just as the number of patients needing critical care increases. Some state and local officials report receiving broken fans and decade-old dry rotting masks.

"We basically lost two months," Kathleen Sebelius, secretary of health and human services during the Obama administration, told the AP.

In mid-January, US officials. USA They could see that hospitals in China's Hubei province were overwhelmed with infected patients, and many of them relied on ventilation machines to breathe. Italy soon followed, with hospitals searching for doctors, beds and equipment.

HHS did not respond to questions about why federal officials waited to order medical supplies until stocks were critically depleted. But President Donald Trump has claimed that the federal government should put states on the back burner when it comes to tackling the pandemic.

When an AP journalist tried to ask Trump about the issue on Sunday, the president cut the question.

"FEMA, the military, what they have done is a miracle," Trump said with a flash of anger. "What they have done is a miracle in getting all of this. What they have done for the states is incredible."

Trump then ended the briefing and stepped off the podium.

Trump and his representatives have urged state and local governments, and hospitals, to buy their own masks and breathing machines, saying that requests to decrease national reserves should be a last resort.

"The notion of the federal reserve was that it was supposed to be our reserve," Jared Kushner, son-in-law and adviser to the president, said at a White House briefing on Thursday. "They are not supposed to be state reserves that they then use."

Experts in emergency preparedness and response have expressed dismay at such statements, saying the federal government must take the initiative to ensure that medical supplies are available and distributed where they are most needed.

"The states do not have the purchasing power of the federal government. They don't have the ability to run a deficit like the federal government. They don't have the logistical power of the federal government, "said Sebelius, who served as governor of Kansas before managing the country's health system.

Due to the fractured federal response to COVID-19, state governors say they are now bidding against federal agencies and each other for scarce supplies, raising prices.

"Now literally a company will call you and say," Well, California just got over it, "Governor Andrew M. Cuomo, DN.Y. said Tuesday." It's like being on eBay with 50 other states, bidding. by a fan. "

For nearly a month, Trump rejected calls from Cuomo and others to use their authority under the Defense Production Act to order companies to increase production of fans and personal protective equipment. He suggested that the private sector was acting sufficiently on its own.

More than three months after China revealed the first COVID-19 cases, Trump finally relented last week, saying he will order companies to increase production of critical supplies. By then, confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the United States had risen to the highest in the world. Now, the number of people infected in the US USA It has increased to more than 312,000 and the deaths have exceeded 8,500.

Trump spent January and February playing down the threat of the new virus. He scoffed at warnings that the pandemic would reach the United States as a hoax perpetrated by Democrats and the media. When the World Health Organization declared the outbreak a global public health emergency on January 30, Trump assured the American people that the virus was "very well controlled,quot; and predicted "a very good ending."

His administration was so confident that Secretary of State Mike Pompeo announced on February 7 that the government had airlifted nearly 18 tons of respirator masks, surgical masks, gowns, and other medical supplies donated to China.

On February 24, the White House sent Congress a $ 2.5 billion seed funding request to address the coronavirus outbreak. The next day, federal health experts from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention warned that the virus was spreading rapidly in the United States. USA And they predicted that disruptions to daily life could be "serious," including closing schools and businesses.

Undeterred, HHS Secretary Alex Azar told lawmakers on February 27 that "the immediate risk to the American public remains low."

During those crucial first weeks that the United States could have been tracking the spread of the disease and containing it, almost no one was being evaluated after a series of federal errors that led to a paucity of testing and testing capacity, the AP reported earlier this month. past.

Without data to show how widespread the disease was, the federal and state governments could not prepare.

In mid-March, the hospitals in New York, Seattle and New Orleans reported an increase in sick patients. Doctors and nurses turned to social media to express alarm at the decline in supplies of basic equipment such as masks and gowns.

Trump accused some Democratic governors of exaggerating the need and ridiculed those who criticized the federal response as whistleblowers and snakes.

"I want them to be appreciative," Trump said March 27.

At the start of the crisis, a HHS spokeswoman said the National Strategic Reserve had about 13 million N95 respirator masks, which filter out about 95% of all liquid or airborne particles and are critical in preventing workers health become infected. That's just a small fraction of what hospitals need to protect their workers, who would normally wear a new mask for each patient, but who are now often given only one to last for days.

Trump during a White House briefing on March 26 said he had inherited an "empty shelf,quot; from the Obama administration, but added that "we are really filling it, and we are filling it quickly."

However, federal purchasing records show that the Trump administration delayed placing large orders for additional supplies until the virus took hold and spread.

HHS first announced its intention to purchase 500 million N95 masks on March 4, with plans to distribute them in the next 18 months. The next day, Congress passed a $ 8.3 billion coronavirus spending bill, more than three times what the White House had originally asked for.

Eight days later, on March 13, Trump declared the outbreak a national emergency. That was almost six weeks after the WHO action. By then, thousands of schools in the US USA They had closed, the National Basketball Association had temporarily suspended their season, and there were 1,700 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the country.

The government had already sent tens of thousands of masks, gloves, and gowns from the reserve to Washington state, which was affected early by a coronavirus outbreak. But state officials even then said supplies were insufficient.

Federal hiring records show that HHS had placed an initial order on March 12 for more than $ 4.8 million in N95 skins from 3M, the largest US-based manufacturer. The US, which had increased production weeks earlier in response to the pandemic. HHS followed up with a larger order for $ 173 million on March 21, but those contracts do not require 3M to start making deliveries to the national reserve until the end of April. That is after the White House has projected that the pandemic will peak.

On Thursday, Trump threatened in a Tweet to "hit 3M,quot; through an order from the Defense Production Law, saying the company "will have to pay a great price!" He gave no details.

HHS declined last week to say how many N95 masks it has on hand. But as of March 31, the White House said more than 11.6 million had been distributed to state and local governments in the national reserve, about 90% of what was available earlier in the year.

Dr. Robert Kadlec, assistant secretary for preparedness and response at HHS, testified before Congress last month that the country would need approximately 3.5 billion N-95 respirators to overcome the pandemic, but the national supply chain had approximately 1 % of that amount.

Greg Burel, director of the National Strategic Reserve from 2007 until his retirement earlier this year, said the cache was only intended to serve as a "bridge,quot; in the short term.

The reserve was created in 1999 to avoid interruptions in the supply chain due to the expected computer problems for Y2K. It expanded after September 11 to prepare for chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear attacks. Congress provided money in 2006 to prepare for a possible influenza pandemic, although Burel said much of that stock was used during the H1N1 flu outbreak three years later.

"There is never enough money to buy everything we want to see on those shelves," said Burel, who emphasized that the reserve uses its annual funding to prepare for a wide range of potential threats.

"Most of the time, commercially available products, such as masks, can be purchased in quantity at the time of an event."

This time, it didn't work that way. As the AP reported last month, much of the world's supply of N95 masks and other basic medical supplies is in China, the first nation affected by COVID-19. As a result, the Chinese government required its producers to reserve N95 respirators for household use. China resumed exports of the precious masks only in recent days.

Experts are now concerned that the United States will also soon deplete its supply of fans, which can cost more than $ 12,000 each.

The White House said Tuesday that it had already distributed nearly half of the breathing machines in the arsenal, which in early March had 16,660; some of them date back to the post-September 11 shopping spree. An additional 2,425 were out for maintenance.

Cuomo said New York may need as many as 40,000 fans to deal with the outbreak that is already overwhelming hospitals there.

Throughout March, big city governors and mayors urged Trump to use his authority under the Defense Production Act to direct private companies to increase fan production. It was not until last week that Trump finally said he would use that energy to order General Motors to start manufacturing fans, work the company had already announced was underway.

The federal government had made an effort to prepare for an increase in the need for fans, but was allowed to languish. Since 2014, HHS has paid a private company, Respironics Inc., $ 13.8 million to develop a cheaper, less complicated fan that could be purchased in bulk to replenish domestic stocks. In September, HHS placed an order for $ 32.8 million with the Dutch-owned company for 10,000 of the new model, scheduled for delivery in 2022, federal contracts show.

Respironics parent company Royal Philips said it plans to double fan production in the United States to 2,000 per week by the end of May.

Steve Klink, a spokesman for Royal Philips in Amsterdam, said the company is now focused on producing its other business models and will deliver the first fans to the national reserve in August, long after the White House projects that COVID-19 cases they will peak.

Trump, who promised on March 27 that his administration would guarantee 100,000 additional fans would be available "within 100 days," said Thursday that he will use the Defense Production Act to order Respironics and other fan manufacturers to increase production.

It's unclear whether Trump's order translates to the 100,000 new fans he promised. In a briefing by the House Oversight and Reform Committee last week, top officials from the Federal Emergency Management Agency took cover and said 100,000 fans will be available in late June "at the earliest "

Cuomo predicted Friday that New York would be exhausted in a few days. With the increase in coronavirus deaths in his state, the governor promised to use his authority to confiscate ventilators, masks and protective equipment from private hospitals that are not using them.

Meanwhile, federal health authorities are lowering standards.

The new Food and Drug Administration guide allows hospitals to use emergency ventilators typically used in ambulances and anesthesia gas machines instead of standard ventilators. The agency also said that the nightstand CPAP machines used to treat sleep apnea and snoring could also be used to keep coronavirus patients breathing, as a last resort.

The CDC advised health workers last month to wear masks or household bandanas if they run out of the proper equipment. Across the country, hospitals have issued urgent appeals for volunteers who know how to sew.

President Trump made his own contribution, suggesting that Americans without access to factory-made masks could cover their faces with scarves.

"Professionals recommend a scarf," Trump said during a White House briefing on Wednesday. “And I think, in a way, depending on the fabric, I think, in a way, a scarf is better. It's actually better. "

