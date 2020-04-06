United States to Give Terrorist Label to White Supreme Group for First Time

%MINIFYHTMLa2d3651e3ff64b34e3b3304d59f1073c75%

Officials said the Russian Imperial Movement is not sponsored by the Russian government, although President Vladimir V. Putin has tolerated its activities and has helped advance the Russian government's external goals by recruiting Russian fighters to assist pro-separatists. Russia in eastern Ukraine.

The group has also helped support neo-Nazi organizations in Scandinavia, which fit in with the broader pattern of the Russian government of trying to fan internal divisions, even along racial lines, and wreak havoc on Western democracies.

In 2017, the Russian Imperial Movement emerged in a trial in Sweden of three men accused of planning bomb attacks against asylum seekers. Prosecutors said two of the accused had traveled to St. Petersburg, Russia, to attend 11 days of paramilitary training in a camp operated by the group, which fueled their radicalization.

Sales said the group operated two facilities in St. Petersburg that offered paramilitary training to neo-Nazis and white supremacists. He said the United States had evaluated that the camps "were probably being used for forest and urban assaults, tactical weapons and hand-to-hand combat training."

Mary McCord, a former head of the Justice Department's Homeland Security Division, said that until now, the terrorism sanctions system has been used overwhelmingly against Islamist extremist groups. He called his expansion a significant white supremacist group.

"It is important," he said. “Extremist extremists from the far right, particularly white supremacy and white nationalism, have become more international. It is appropriate that the State Department has been analyzing whether there are organizations that meet the criteria for that designation because with it, the organization becomes poison in terms of doing business with it or providing it with funds, goods or services. ”

The move is also another example of the Trump administration expanding its use of power that Congress has given the executive branch to impose sanctions on groups by designating them as foreign terrorist organizations. Last year, under separate authority, the United States designated the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, an arm of the Iranian army, as a foreign terrorist group, the first time it gave that label to a nation-state entity.