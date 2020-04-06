Unemployment claims are already higher than 2019 – Up News Info Detroit

– Nearly 800,000 people have applied for unemployment benefits in Michigan since mid-March, Governor Gretchen Whitmer said Monday, detailing the extraordinary impact of the coronavirus on the economy and only companies deemed essential remain open.

Whitmer said her order to stay home will be extended in the coming days. Michigan ended the weekend with at least 15,718 coronavirus cases and 617 deaths, concentrated mainly in Detroit and the suburbs.

"We are not out of the woods yet," said Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, the state's medical executive. "Our hospitals continue to be overwhelmed, especially in Southeast Michigan."

THE LAST:

Whitmer said more people have applied for unemployment aid in the past two weeks than in all of 2019, when the state's unemployment rate was less than 4%. He promised that people would be paid, despite computer problems and bureaucratic red tape, and said that the size of the staff to handle the crush was growing.

"We will contact you," said the governor.

AFFECTED ATTORNEY:

Democrats in the House of Representatives said Rep. Karen Whitsett of Detroit tested positive for COVID-19, but that she was fine and seemed "on the other side of this disease." She is the second member of the House with a confirmed case, while a third, Detroit Rep. Isaac Robinson of Detroit, likely died of the disease.

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough, that disappear within two to three weeks. Older adults and people with existing health problems are among those particularly susceptible to more serious illnesses, including pneumonia. The vast majority of people recover.

CAMPAIGN HOSPITAL:

The Detroit Convention Center may welcome its first COVID-19 patients this week. The federal government has converted the TCF Center, formerly known as the Cobo Center, into a 1,000-bed site.

"It does not mean that we will immediately see a thousand patients," Khaldun said. "But we will have enough staff to start caring for patients as they are transferred from other hospitals. We still need medical volunteers. There is no question about it."

BED ACCOUNT:

The state published data on hospitalizations for the first time, although it also classified it as incomplete. On Saturday, there were at least 3,768 patients hospitalized for COVID-19 statewide, 89% of them in Southeast Michigan. Almost 1,400 were on fans.

Khaldun said the state this week will begin publishing the number of people who have recovered from COVID-19. It has been less than a month since the first cases were found.

EDIBLE CALL:

The person with groceries may have a badge. State police officers in a community on the Upper Peninsula volunteered to drop off ordered food at Jack’s Fresh Market in Manistique.

"Any little we can do to help the community overcome this, we are willing to go the extra mile," said Sgt. Mark Giannunzio told WLUC-TV.

