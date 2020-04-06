UN investigation into bombings in Syria says nothing about Russia's role

He led the investigation to analyze seven specific attacks carried out from April to July 2019 in opposition-controlled territory in north-western Syria: at a school, a refugee camp, a children's services center, three hospitals, and a clinic. medical. The board removed one of the hospitals from its review, concluding that it did not meet Mr. Guterres' criteria.

It also determined that among the six attacks it had investigated, all but one had been committed by the Syrian government or its allies against the refugee camp, which according to the board was likely carried out by opposition forces.

“The charges in this report could not be more serious. And the incidents that the report studied are the tip of the iceberg, "said David Miliband, president of the International Rescue Committee.

The Times has It previously reported that Russian fighter jets bombarded a number of hospitals in northwestern Syria over a 12-hour period in May 2019, and then bombed one of those hospitals again in November.

The hospital that was bombed twice, in the city of Kafr Nabl, was one of the sites under investigation by the investigative board. But instead of analyzing the two Russian attacks, he focused on a separate attack on the same hospital, carried out by the Syrian government in July.

Before the publication of the investigation report, Russia pressured Mr. Guterres not to publish his findings, diplomats said. Russia has vetoed 14 Security Council resolutions calling for action on Syria since 2011. In December, it blocked a resolution on cross-border aid deliveries from Turkey and Iraq to millions of Syrian civilians.

Louis Charbonneau, director of the United Nations at Human Rights Watch, said the refusal to explicitly name Russia was "deeply disappointing." He added that widespread attacks on humanitarian facilities and hospitals in northwest Syria, in addition to causing direct suffering, have led to "a tragic and criminal reduction,quot; in the area's ability to deal with the likely spread of the coronavirus.