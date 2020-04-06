UN investigation into bombings in Syria says nothing about Russia's role

A United Nations investigation into attacks on humanitarian sites in Syria concluded in a report released Monday that the Syrian government or its allies had committed most of them, but did not name Russia, the most important of those allies, as the perpetrator. .
The board of inquiry analyzed only six of the hundreds of attacks on sites like hospitals and schools committed during the Syrian civil war. In a summary of its work, released Monday, the board refrained from specifically blaming Russia, despite strong evidence, previously published by The New York Times, that a Russian fighter jet had carried out one of the six: the bombing of a school.
The investigation only stated that "the Syrian Government and / or its allies had carried out the airstrike."
"This is a deliberately dwarf-mouth report," said Richard Gowan, UN director at the International Crisis Group.
"In a charitable reading, this summary contains enough oblique and tentative statements that confirm the responsibility of the Syrian government and the Russians," he said. "In a less charitable reading, this is an effort to minimize the Moscow offense that reflects the fact that UN officials believe continued cooperation with Russia is key to the future of humanitarian operations in Syria."
Defense and human rights groups had criticized the investigative board's limited scope after its creation by Secretary General António Guterres in August, saying it ignored hundreds of other attacks on hospitals, clinics and medical personnel by the president's government. Bashar al-Assad and his Russian ally
Physicians for Human Rights, an advocacy group that Tracking attacks on medical workers in Syria, it has documented at least 595 of these attacks since the civil war began in 2011. Of these, 282 have occurred since Russia intervened in September 2015 in support of Mr. Assad.
At least 923 medical workers have been killed since 2011. The Syrian government or its allies, mainly Russia, committed 536 of the 595 attacks, according to the group's statistics.
But Mr. Guterres gave the investigation a mandate only to investigate attacks on humanitarian targets that had been supported by the United Nations or included in its "de-conflict,quot; system, through which organizations could register their sites with the hope to protect them from attack.
He led the investigation to analyze seven specific attacks carried out from April to July 2019 in opposition-controlled territory in north-western Syria: at a school, a refugee camp, a children's services center, three hospitals, and a clinic. medical. The board removed one of the hospitals from its review, concluding that it did not meet Mr. Guterres' criteria.
It also determined that among the six attacks it had investigated, all but one had been committed by the Syrian government or its allies against the refugee camp, which according to the board was likely carried out by opposition forces.
“The charges in this report could not be more serious. And the incidents that the report studied are the tip of the iceberg, "said David Miliband, president of the International Rescue Committee.
The Times has It previously reported that Russian fighter jets bombarded a number of hospitals in northwestern Syria over a 12-hour period in May 2019, and then bombed one of those hospitals again in November.
The hospital that was bombed twice, in the city of Kafr Nabl, was one of the sites under investigation by the investigative board. But instead of analyzing the two Russian attacks, he focused on a separate attack on the same hospital, carried out by the Syrian government in July.
Before the publication of the investigation report, Russia pressured Mr. Guterres not to publish his findings, diplomats said. Russia has vetoed 14 Security Council resolutions calling for action on Syria since 2011. In December, it blocked a resolution on cross-border aid deliveries from Turkey and Iraq to millions of Syrian civilians.
Louis Charbonneau, director of the United Nations at Human Rights Watch, said the refusal to explicitly name Russia was "deeply disappointing." He added that widespread attacks on humanitarian facilities and hospitals in northwest Syria, in addition to causing direct suffering, have led to "a tragic and criminal reduction,quot; in the area's ability to deal with the likely spread of the coronavirus.
Russian and Syrian missions to the United Nations had no comment on the report.
The report also addressed some flaws in the deconfliction system, which relief groups had criticized harshly for failing to prevent attacks on hospitals and for having been marred by factual errors. The system, administered by the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs, was to share the coordinates of the protected facilities among the warring parties, including Russia.
The report found that until September the United Nations had no procedures to verify, store and update those coordinates, and that confusion over exactly what the system would do to protect humanitarian sites had led to mistrust.
Miliband called on the United Nations to develop "accountability mechanisms to deter future attacks and bring justice to those who have already suffered."
But Gowan said he doubted the report would do anything to deter Russia.
"It can reassure Syrian and Russian officials that they are unlikely to face real responsibility in the future," he said.