Ukrainian forces shoot down Russian drones in Donetsk region – Defense Blog

Ukrainian government forces said Sunday they shot down a Russian drone flying "too close,quot; to its position in areas southeast of Svitlodarsk in the Donetsk region.

“On April 5, thanks to the skills of one of the detachments, who are holding the line in the direction of Svitlodarsk, a Zastava Bird Eye 400 drone was shot down. Russia has been producing such drones since 2012, ”states the message from the Ukrainian Defense Ministry.

The drone was passed to specialized detachment experts to verify the data storage device.

"This fact once again demonstrates the direct involvement of the Russian armed forces in the war in eastern Ukraine," he said.

The BirdEye 400 is a miniature unmanned aerial vehicle designed and manufactured by the Malat Division of Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI). The UAV conducts intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (ISR) operations. Flying at an altitude of 1,000 feet, the BirdEye 400 can provide its operators with real-time intelligence on enemy fighters.

Airforce-technology.com reported that Israel signed two contracts worth $ 53 million with Russia in April 2009 to deliver 12 BirdEye 400 UAVs.

The first contract included two Bird Eye 400 systems (worth $ 4 million), eight I View MK150 tactical UAVs ($ 37 million). They were delivered to Russia in September 2010. Russia acquired an additional 36 UAVs worth $ 100 million in late 2010 under the second contract.