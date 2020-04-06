UK mobile phone operators politely ask people to stop burning 5G towers

%MINIFYHTML8d48ad751b27130eed10b3ac3b5264b575%

The UK's top four mobile phone operators have issued a joint statement asking for help to prevent people from burning 5G towers. Several cell towers were targeted in the UK last week in apparent arson attacks, after online conspiracy theories have falsely linked the spread of the coronavirus pandemic to the launch of 5G. There is no scientific evidence to suggest a link, but theories have been widely spread on social media like Facebook and Nextdoor.

"Not only are these claims unsubstantiated, they are detrimental to individuals and businesses that depend on the continuity of our services," says a joint statement by EE, o2, Three and Vodafone. "They have also led to abuse of our engineers and, in some cases, have prevented essential network maintenance from being performed."

All of the major UK networks are now asking people to help stop the spread of disinformation online and to report the abuse of key workers who help maintain the networks. "Please help us stop this," the networks ask in a typically British way. “If you witness abuse of our key workers, report it. If you see erroneous information, please call her. ”

Vodafone confirmed to the The edge Four cell towers were attacked in a 24-hour period on Friday. EE said a tower in Birmingham didn't even provide 5G services, but it was burned down anyway. The UK government's Department of Digital, Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS) has called the conspiracy theories "crackpot,quot; and called on social media to do more to prevent it from spreading.

UK Culture Secretary Oliver Dowden also plans to hold virtual meetings with representatives of various tech companies this week to discuss the problem. YouTube revealed over the weekend that it is reducing the number of videos it recommends spreading false claims that 5G is linked to the coronavirus.

Mobile networks in the UK are classified as critical national infrastructure, and the attacks occur at a crucial time when the UK is fighting the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Vodafone CEO Nick Jeffrey called the attacks "a matter of national security,quot; and begged people not to share false conspiracy theories.