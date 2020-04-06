UFC 249 Full Fight Card Announced: Updated Lineup Participant List

%MINIFYHTMLa0719c1fc682402def8812079069796a76%

Despite the fact that almost all other sporting events in the US USA Canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic (COVID-19), UFC 249 is still on the way to take place on April 18.

The event received an updated presentation on Monday in Tony Ferguson vs. Justin Gaethje. Ferguson was slated to confront Khabib Nurmagomedov, but Nurmagomedov is stuck in Russia amid the global health crisis. Ferguson and Gaethje will battle for the interim light title.

UFC 249 also announced its full fight card on Monday, which includes Yorgan De Castro against Greg Hardy and Vicente Luque against Niko Price.

MORE: Parker for the Fury Music Collaboration

The location of UFC 249 has yet to be announced.

Originally reserved for Brooklyn, New York, it could now take place on the west coast, according to reports.