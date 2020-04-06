Tyson Fury says that blocking the coronavirus will make him a 'different person' | Boxing news

%MINIFYHTMLbc90ed711775aa78f4b2a3ad1224319c76%





Tyson Fury has promised to emerge as a "different person,quot; from the coronavirus crisis and admitted that the ongoing pandemic has put his future in boxing in perspective.

Fury, who has fought a well-documented battle with mental health issues, says the conversation about a third meeting with Deontay Wilder should be suspended, as priority is given to going through the current blockade.

"You can get the positive out of all the negative, and the positive I can get out of this is that I can spend a lot more time with my family," said Fury. talkSPORT.

"People are really realizing what is important in life. Sometimes we get lost in the path of life, thinking about our ambitions and everything, and we forget about the really important things: families, friends, loved ones , Health.

"It woke me up because I was one of those people who were victims of that, I was always chasing things and I always wanted to do great things, I was never happy sitting at home and I wanted to go out and be active."

"In the two weeks I was locked up, I had time to focus on the things that really matter in my life. I think I will go back to a different person and I think I will have a different mindset." "

In addition to family matters, Fury has been posting fitness sessions on his Instagram account and sharing viral videos with other fighters, including former WBO champion Joseph Parker in a bid to elevate the spirit of his fans.

Despite managing to maintain an appearance of his normal training regimen, including a daily four-mile run, Fury admitted that preparing for a third fight with Wilder is far from his mind.

"The world is in a very uncertain way right now and the last thing people are focusing on is boxing or sports. I'm really not thinking of boxing or Wilder or anyone," he added.

"It seems like a lifetime ago I did my job and hung out with the fans to come back and have 10 days at home and then everyone stopped."

"It's like something out of one of those horror movies. It's real and we have to face it and listen to the government. The more people stay, the more the virus will disappear."