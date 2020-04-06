Tyler Perry Supports Atlanta Restaurant Workers With $ 21,000 Tip Amid Coronavirus Crisis

WENN

Helping others amid the pandemic, the filmmaker behind & # 39; A Madea Family Funeral & # 39; Leave a $ 500 tip for each of the 42 servers at a Houston restaurant.

Up News Info –

Tyler Perry it is providing some financial relief to those affected by the coronavirus crisis. While many celebrities chose to donate food to those in need or provide health workers who fight the pandemic with hot meals, the filmmaker behind it "Tyler Perry is a Madea family funeral"He has left generous tips for restaurant workers in Atlanta.

On Sunday, April 5, the 50-year-old actor / director has gifted a $ 500 tip to each of the 42 unemployed servers at his favorite Houston restaurant, located on the Northside Parkway. As reported by TMZ, his large tips totaled $ 21,000. Before this event, he regularly visited the restaurant to pick up some meals.

Since then, fans have turned to Twitter to praise Perry for his generosity. One said, "Not surprised at all. Love Tyler Perry and he will surely return you !!" One second wrote"Tyler Perry, I want to thank you personally. I have been praying for our staff." One third tweeted, "Congratulations to @tylerperry for the tip you left at Houstons! I grew up going to that Houstons with my dad. You made my heart smile. Stay safe!"

The news about Perry's act of kindness came two weeks after the life-long model couple. Gelila Bekele launched #HesGotTheWholeWorldChallenge to raise awareness of the global COVID-19 pandemic. On Instagram, she posted a video of him singing "He has the whole world in his hands."

The director and producer of "A fall from grace"He further encouraged people to participate in the challenge by singing the same performance. He said," I hope we will add to this simple song in all the languages ​​of each nation as we let it become a prayer for our entire world. ! God bless you today. And remember that everything is in the hands of God! "

<br />

"For me, this song is a prayer of humility. It is telling the world how small we really are in all of this and how we have to trust that everything is in God's hands! So here is the second round while We continue to pray for the world! Feel free to join us !! "

Various celebrities including Adrienne Bailon, Patti LaBelle, Billy Ray Cyrus, Usher Y Mariah CareyThey have since responded to his challenge with their own version of "He has the whole world in his hands."