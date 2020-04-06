Tyler Perry leaves $ 21K tip for workers at his favorite Atlanta takeout

At the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, Tyler Perry created the #HesGotTheWholeWorldChallenge and recruited numerous celebrities to help raise awareness of the virus. Now the 50-year-old entertainment mogul has shared part of his $ 600 million fortune with workers at one of his favorite Atlanta restaurants.

To help service workers through this difficult time, Perry tipped $ 500 for each of the 42 servers at the Houston West Paces location who are out of work during the state's stay-at-home order. While picking up a take-out order on Sunday, Perry left a total of $ 21,000 for the restaurant staff, according to TMZ.

.@tylerperry gives $ 21.00 in tips to Atlanta waiters https://t.co/NvlpZrm56c – Archith Seshadri (@ArchithNEWS) April 6, 2020

Perry is reportedly a "big fan,quot; of the Houston restaurant chain, and has been visiting the site on the Northside Parkway on the ATL quite frequently during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Georgia Governor Brian Kemp did not issue a stay-at-home order until Thursday, April 2, but instead exempted beaches, parks and churches. Kemp generated serious criticism in the media when he said at the time of the order that he did not know until 24 hours before that the coronavirus could be transmitted by people without symptoms.

As of Sunday, Georgia had 6,742 cases of COVID-19, with 219 deaths from complications of the virus. Perry's generous tip for restaurant staff also comes at the perfect time, considering the fact that $ 1,200 stimulus checks could take up to 20 weeks to reach the hands of those who need them most.

Did you write "Tyler Perry Presents: Tyler Perry's Advice,quot; on the receipt? – DLo 🎮🦠 (@real_diculous) April 6, 2020

Throughout his career, Perry has been extremely generous to the city of Atlanta and is known for his charitable donations. In 2015, the magnate bought a former 330-acre military base in Atlanta and converted it into a studio with 12 sound stages and 400 employees.

Some of the shows produced in his Atlanta studio are BET series The oval, Sistas, Y Relentless. Perry also created OWN Those who have and those who do not haveas well as Nickelodeon's Young Dylan.

Of course, Tyler Perry is best known for the character of Madea, who made her last appearance in the 2019 movie. Madea's family funeral. He gave the character a final goodbye in early 2020 with the play. Madea's farewell.

Perry isolates himself at his Atlanta home with his five-year-old son Aman and his partner since 2009, the Ethiopian model Gelila Bekele.



