Tyler Cameron fights back at enemies who call him an "idiot,quot; and tell him he is not good enough for Hannah Brown.

Some people on social media dragged Tyler Cameron in, saying he was never good enough for Hannah Brown. In fact, some even went so far as to say that he acts "like a total jerk."

However, the reality TV star wasted no time in responding, applauding those they hated, but he didn't actually defend himself.

He responded to two comments in particular, the first made in his own post and seemed to suggest that his personality was not the best.

‘Get around with people … Hannah will pick the perfect boy for her one day, it's not Tyler … and the crew is boring without her. She and Ryan (Cameron) and Matt (James) were the best, "wrote the user below his post.

Sure enough, they were talking about the former Bachelorette finalist and how things between him and Hannah have fallen apart.

In response, Tyler decided not to address the comment himself, but to insult the enemy, asking, "How many cats do you have?"

As mentioned earlier, that was not the end of the hate as another Instagram user also dragged him in and commented, "Tyler probably won't read this, but I'm sorry you definitely have 2 personalities." The darling sweet in "The Bachelor,quot; and the one who is acting like a complete jerk. Hannah probably couldn't get away from you fast enough. "

"It seems we have another cat on our hands," he replied.

Many fans began to suspect that Hannah and Tyler's relationship was not just platonic when they entered quarantine together in their hometown, along with their brother and a group of their friends.

Ad %MINIFYHTML6507bbdca6cd6a332031329ac65e353018% %MINIFYHTML6507bbdca6cd6a332031329ac65e353018%

And since the group has spent their time documenting their period of isolation on TikTok and IG, people were able to see the dynamic between Hannah and Tyler, and many concluded that they seemed quite flirtatious.



Post views:

0 0