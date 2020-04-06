Tyler Cameron Applauds Hannah Brown Haters Comments

Tyler Cameron has finished critical comments on it and Hannah brown.

The budding model, who was second in Hannah's season of High school, went to Instagram to respond to social network users who assess the status of their relationship. After Tyler shared a series of photos with his friends in Florida, including a group photo with Hannah, fans went crazy.

However, in a comment that appears to have been removed, an Instagram user advised fans to "go ahead,quot; and stated that Hannah "will choose the perfect man for her," but noted that "he is not Tyler."

After seeing the comment, Tyler replied, "How many cats do you have?"

In a separate comment, another social media user wrote that Tyler had "2 personalities," among the "dear sweet,quot; on High school and "the one who is acting like a complete jerk!" The commenter added that Hannah "probably couldn't get away from you fast enough."

The comment is a reference to Hannah leaving Florida where she had been spending time with Tyler and her friends in the midst of social estrangement. The reality star has returned to her Alabama home with her family.