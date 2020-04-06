Tyler Cameron Applauds Hannah Brown Haters Comments

Tyler Cameron has finished critical comments on it and Hannah brown.
The budding model, who was second in Hannah's season of High school, went to Instagram to respond to social network users who assess the status of their relationship. After Tyler shared a series of photos with his friends in Florida, including a group photo with Hannah, fans went crazy.
However, in a comment that appears to have been removed, an Instagram user advised fans to "go ahead,quot; and stated that Hannah "will choose the perfect man for her," but noted that "he is not Tyler."
After seeing the comment, Tyler replied, "How many cats do you have?"
In a separate comment, another social media user wrote that Tyler had "2 personalities," among the "dear sweet,quot; on High school and "the one who is acting like a complete jerk!" The commenter added that Hannah "probably couldn't get away from you fast enough."
The comment is a reference to Hannah leaving Florida where she had been spending time with Tyler and her friends in the midst of social estrangement. The reality star has returned to her Alabama home with her family.
In response to that comment, Tyler wrote: "It looks like we have another cat on our hands."
Amid speculation about his relationship with Hannah, Tyler recently spilled tea about his position with the Alabama native.
In a TikTok video shared by @ bflyprincess3, Tyler was heard saying that he and Hannah are "friends,quot;.
"She's a good friend," Tyler said of Hannah.
Tyler also spoke about the state of her relationship with the supermodel. Gigi hadid, with whom he was linked during the summer. In the video, Tyler called Gigi a "good girl,quot; and said she was "dating her old man now," referencing Gigi's relationship with Zayn Malik.
