TSR Proposals: Jeezy and Jeannie Mai are engaged!

Congratulations to Jeezy and Jeannie Mai, who have good news during this quarantine. People can confirm that the two are engaged, and have been since March 27!

Apparently, Jeezy was planning to propose to Jeannie sometime in April during a planned trip to Vietnam, but Miss Rona came and closed all those plans! So he decided to surprise her with a quarantine night at her Los Angeles home, where she proceeded to ask the question.

Jeannie and Jay were ready for a trip to Vietnam this April. What Jeannie did not know is that Jay planned to propose, "Jeannie's representative tells People." Instead, Jay decided to bring Jeannie to Vietnam with a surprise quarantine night at his house full of Vietnamese food and decor. "

Jeannie and Jeezy announced that they were an item in August 2019, but they had been dating since November 2018. They walked the red carpet together for Jeezy's nonprofit, and Jeannie Mai says it all felt good to them.

"We both spend enough time in our lives to connect with each other in the understanding that love should feel safe, honest and pure," Jeannie told People. “Immediately that was a magnetic attraction. We are very drawn to the passions of others to serve. So because we have a mutual joy of having a purpose, we are going to find a way to do it together. "