Trevor Noah wonders what he could do to get Donald Trump to wear a face mask – Deadline

Decades ago, a famous soap actor said in a popular advertisement recommending a brand of cough medicine: "I'm not a doctor, but I play one on television." The inherent absurdity made the location a key point, but history has been repeating itself during press conferences on President Donald Trump's coronavirus.

The leader of the free world has been taking advantage of the potential benefits of a drug used to treat malaria, over minor protests from the White House Coronavirus Task Force, Dr. Anthony Fauci. Today, Trump made a rare admission and said, "I am not a doctor." However, he hastened to add: "But I have common sense."

As Trevor Noah continues to make Comedy Central The daily show He posted a clip from tonight's show from home that compares the president's dubious advice to someone going for a checkup, "and there's a random guy behind his doctor who gives his opinion, like," If you ask me, It looks like you have some of that AIDS cancer. "

From there, Noah spoke about Tiger king natch – for a moment before returning to the press conference, commander in chief. He noted the latest guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control that all Americans should wear face masks when they are in public. Well, no all of them: Trump so far is sticking to the "can't do" face protection approach amid the pandemic.

That made Noah wonder if perhaps Trump would sport a mouth and nose covering if his aides "cheat on him like he's a kid."

"No, Mr. President," he says they could say, "It is not a mask, it is a border wall for your face."

Here is a clip of The daily show of social distance: