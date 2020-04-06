Transmission changes are needed after the first round of the & # 39; NBA 2K & # 39;

%MINIFYHTMLb225ca607adc713fe28490ab31f0082776%

ESPN organized the first round of the "NBA 2K,quot; Players Tournament this weekend with great interest in how NBA stars would face each other in the popular basketball video game.

No live sports right now in the US USA Due to the coronavirus pandemic (COVID-19), a virtual tournament is a logical way to keep fans busy. During stretches of action on Friday and Sunday, the competition was a lot of fun, particularly in games like the one between Donovan Mitchell and Rui Hachimura that stayed close all the way.

However, television production lacked key areas, holding back a promising concept.

Here are issues we noticed, some of which hopefully will be corrected before the second round.

Too much Ronnie 2K

Despite ESPN and its network of talented broadcasters and producers hosting the tournament, viewers were left with Ronnie 2K, the "NBA 2K,quot; director of digital marketing, who spent a considerable amount of awkward time on screen. Ronnie 2K (Christian name Ronnie Singh) is not only a polarizing figure who last week called incoming DeMarcus Cousins ​​a "d—" on a live stream, but is also an unpolished cable TV presenter. He offered forced analysis during game breaks and outdated interviews with NBA personalities. On many occasions he seemed to be reading a message off screen distractingly.

It makes sense to have the game's brand ambassador around the broadcast in some way, but you probably shouldn't be a key figure in a player-centric show.

No esports commentators

ESPN decided to keep the broadcasters of the game "NBA 2K,quot; providing the canned commentary that all game owners are tired of right now. That choice took away the intensity of the action, reading the script from virtual Kevin Harlan and Reggie Miller did not provide the energy and specific reactions that an ESPN broadcast team could have delivered.

There is not enough topical guidance for players.

There was a lot of pressure on the players to be interesting throughout the four quarters, even if they didn't know each other very well. Montrezl Harrell and Domantas Sabonis, for example, had no natural chemistry and were apparently only given a pre-planned topic: asking how the other person had been quarantined.

These streams are ready to share the kinds of NBA behind-the-scenes stories fans crave, as well as unique opinions. It would have been fascinating if players were encouraged to share battle stories on the court, and such conversation would have allowed the stream to flow better until things tightened in the fourth quarter.

No live stream on Twitch

Before the tournament, it sounded like all the games were streaming on Twitch (and YouTube) in addition to the ESPN TV broadcast. Fans who were quick to discover why nothing was showing on Twitch at the scheduled start time for Friday were disappointed to learn that there would be no live free online option. It seems a bit silly that the NBA misses a chance to put its stars in front of more eyeballs, but ESPN has likely pushed for exclusivity. The games are available on streaming platforms only after the fact.