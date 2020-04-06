Top 21 is revealed with a big twist

ABC / Gavin Bond

In the new episode of the ABC singing competition show, the remaining contestants took the stage in Hawaii to earn the coveted 12 spots left in the Top 20.

"American idol"He returned with a new episode on Sunday, April 5.

Dillon James opened the show with a performance Bob Dylan"The Times They Are a-Changin & # 39;" and it was totally surprising, enough to convince the judges that it was worth putting Dillon in the Top 20. Genavieve Lincowski, however, was eliminated.

Franklin Boone joined Dillon in the Top 20 and surprised the judges. Katy Perry, Luke Bryan Y Lionel richie with a performance by "Daughters" of John Mayer. Julia Gargano, who sang "Glitter in the Air" by Pinkand Aliana Jester also made it to the Top 20.

Next up were Sophia Wackerman and Kimmy Gabriela. Their performances were not disappointing, so they were sent to the next round. Meanwhile, that night marked the end of Robert Taylor and Shannon Gibbons' journey on the show.

More singers were sent to the Top 20, including Cyniah Elise, Makayla Phillips, Lauren Spencer-Smith, Olivia Ximines and, unsurprisingly, favorite Arthur Gunn. Later, Demi Rae took the stage to present a stellar performance of Noah Cyrus& # 39; "Lonely". However, the judges did not believe it was the Top 20 material, so it was removed.

That left 2 final singers: Lauren Mascitti and Grace Leer. Grace sang a version of Aretha Franklin& # 39; s "(You make me feel like) a natural woman." Meanwhile, Lauren took the stage to perform "Two More Bottles of Wine" by Emmylou Harris. The two country singers were impressive, so the judges left the decision to viewers through a vote.

Voting will close on Tuesday, April 7 at 9 a.m. E.T.