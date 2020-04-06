Tony Ferguson-Justin Gaethje will face for the interim light title at UFC 249 with TBD location

%MINIFYHTMLca183195f4457431f8292af95650787177%

UFC President Dana White promised that UFC 249 would continue and delivered on its promise, albeit with a new main event.

White told ESPN That Justin Gaethje would replace lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov and face Tony Ferguson on April 18 in a location yet to be determined for the interim UFC lightweight title. The UFC president said a site is available Monday.

The Ferguson-Gaethje fight comes after many twists and turns that resulted in Nurmagomedov having to be replaced in the main event.

The current UFC lightweight champion traveled home to his native Dagestan after believing that the fight with Ferguson would take place in Abu Dhabi. Unfortunately, the Russian government banned travel outside the country due to the coronavirus pandemic and left the UFC with no choice but to eliminate Nurmagomedov from the fight. Once White received the news that Nurmagomedov was away, he began to search for a replacement and concentrated on Gaethje.

This is the fifth time that a scheduled fight between Nurmagomedov and Ferguson has been canceled.

In his quest to become a UFC champion for the first time, Gaethje comes in with a big boost, having won three straight bouts by knockout, most recently a Donald Cerrone first-round finish in September.

Ferguson enters UFC 249 in a fantastic career on his own by winning 12 consecutive victories and returns for the first time since he also beat Cerrone for the UFC 239 second-round stoppage in June. He seeks to capture the interim belt a second time, after defeating Kevin Lee by third-round submission at UFC 216 in October 2017.