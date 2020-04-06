Toni Braxton presents a new single today: the revealing promotional photos are awesome!

Toni Braxton revealed to her fans that she would have a new single today, and this made her fans delighted. They have been waiting for some new music for a long time.

Toni posted some photos on her social media account that left fans in awe. Check them out below.

H "DO IT,quot; ✨New single tomorrow. Bioen bio to listen. Oni ’Toni was posting the other day on his social media account.

A follower exclaimed: ‘Toni! You look beautiful! "And someone else said," OMG. Always improving! Congratulations 👏 ’

Another fan posted this: "Toni here looks like a full (email protected) course," and one commenter said, "Toni Braxton, you're one of my biggest inspirations when I'm depressed." I just heard one of your songs and I'm back! without people like you music would be nothing but trash. I love you very much.

An excited fan couldn't be happier: "Wait, you are a real @tonibraxton, this is not an April fool,quot;, and another of Toni 's fans praised the song: "The song sounds beautiful !! Wonderful work ! "

One commenter wrote, "I'm in love! I'll repeat it all day! Just like I do with all your other songs!

Someone else said: ‘You are truly phenomenal. Your role and your path are parallel to none. Thanks for sharing your talent @tonibraxton 💛 ’

Another follower posted this: "I needed to hear this song at this point in my life, thank you, Toni, for blessing us with your talent."

A fan told the singer, "I love you, Toni, it has been a 25-year journey with you and I really appreciate you."

Ad

Toni recently proclaimed her love for her sister, Traci Braxton, for her birthday. He also celebrated his son, Diezel, and fans couldn't get enough of this handsome young man.



Post views:

1