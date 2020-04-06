Tom Holland allegedly returned to the single market after separating from Olivia Bolton

WENN

The star of & # 39; Spider-Man: Far From Home & # 39; He has been a childhood friend with his ex-girlfriend before the two fell in love in 2019 and reportedly received the blessing of their respective families.

Up News Info –

Actor "Spider-Man" Tom holland He has reportedly called time for his relationship with girlfriend Olivia Bolton.

The 23-year-old actor and his girlfriend-turned-girlfriend were first seen looking closely last summer (2019), but experts told the British newspaper The Sun that the romance came to an end after realizing that the spark was not there.

"Tom and Olivia remain very close, but recently they decided it was better for them to be just friends rather than a couple," they said. "It was all very friendly and they both think it's for the best."

Tom and Olivia had been blessed by their respective families when they started dating, and a source previously added: "All of their friends and family believe they are a lovely couple … He is totally in love."

The two were childhood friends before falling in love with each other in 2019, and they are said to still be on good terms now that the romance has come to an end.