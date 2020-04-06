Tom Colicchio shares the food you should stock up on

Smallz and Raskind / Bravo
In times like these, eating healthy meals has never been more important.
Like so many Americans, Tom Colicchio He understands that going to a grocery store these days is not exactly an easy task. Between high demand, limited stock, and social estrangement, many shoppers are forced to be creative in mastering food in and out of the kitchen.
But if you ask the The best chef judge and celebrity chef, consumers don't need to panic.
"It's about learning to adapt," Tom explained to E! Exclusive news. "I wrote a book called Think like a chef Almost 20 years ago and the goal of the book was to make people understand that it really is about techniques. It is not a recipe and that is really true now. "
When asked to share what ordinary Americans should have in his kitchen, Tom admitted that "he cooks a lot with olive oil." Also, cured meats like bacon are ingenious because they last a long time. At the same time, you should think about the people within your home.
"It is difficult to say because I think that people, I know my house, there are some things that we already have," explained the proud father. "They eat what they eat."
"The comfort food your family eats? Make sure you have it," Tom continued. "Right now, everything is in the air … you need the familiar. You need things to comfort you. Chicken soup is one of those things, especially in winter."
And while options may be more limited than usual, the chef and owner of Crafted Hospitality emphasized the importance of eating healthy even in stressful times.
"Eating healthy is really important right now because you want to keep your immune system really strong because God forbid you get sick, if you have a strong immune system, you will fight," he shared. "There are a lot of fruits and vegetables here. It's all dry and canned that is gone. Make sure you're cooking."
The Jersey Tomato Co.
Tom reminds people that the food supply will not stop. And yes, there are still plenty of opportunities to enjoy the beauty of food.
A new season of The best chef It recently started last month with the fiercest group of competitors the show has seen cook tasty and unique dishes.
And while you watch the juicy new season or Top Chef: Last Chance Kitchen online, you can also cook like Tom at home with his new sauces from The Jersey Tomato Co.
"It's a great season and I had a lot of fun shooting it. There are many twists and turns and many good games, he joked." I think it will provide a necessary distraction from the news of the day. "
The best chef airs Thursdays at 10 p.m. only in Bravo. Catch up on all the episodes here.
(E! And Bravo are part of the NBCUniversal family)
Watch NBC News Special Report: Coronavirus Pandemic Tuesdays at 10 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. PT on NBC, MSNBC and NBC News NOW. For the latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic and tips on how to prevent the spread of COVID-19, visit the Center for Disease Control and Prevention at https://www.cdc.gov.
%MINIFYHTMLceadc9d6b1e6d489423ccb286ca34e5f10%