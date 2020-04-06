Tom Colicchio shares the food you should stock up on

In times like these, eating healthy meals has never been more important.

Like so many Americans, Tom Colicchio He understands that going to a grocery store these days is not exactly an easy task. Between high demand, limited stock, and social estrangement, many shoppers are forced to be creative in mastering food in and out of the kitchen.

But if you ask the The best chef judge and celebrity chef, consumers don't need to panic.

"It's about learning to adapt," Tom explained to E! Exclusive news. "I wrote a book called Think like a chef Almost 20 years ago and the goal of the book was to make people understand that it really is about techniques. It is not a recipe and that is really true now. "

When asked to share what ordinary Americans should have in his kitchen, Tom admitted that "he cooks a lot with olive oil." Also, cured meats like bacon are ingenious because they last a long time. At the same time, you should think about the people within your home.