Tom Brady reveals why he left the Patriots for the Buccaneers

Six Super Bowl championships, four Super Bowl MVPs, three NFL MVP awards, 14 Pro Bowls, 19 league seasons, and an almost undeniable claim from the state of CABRA are still not enough for Tom Brady.

The future Hall of Fame quarterback wrote an essay for The Players & # 39; Tribune in which he talked about what motivates him as a player and why that passion finally led him to leave the Patriots, the only team for which has played, and join the Buccaneers. .

Many veteran players were mentors to me during my years as a patriot. They were there for me when I signed a second contract. They were there to win the Super Bowl, and when I got married. They watched me develop and grow, and eventually start a family. Along with the chance to win championships, the support of older teammates is an incredible part of playing for a team. Doing what I can to help younger players evolve as people and players is very important to me. I've learned a lot during my 20 years in New England, and I want to take those things to a new team. Right now, though, I have things to prove to myself.

It seems that the opportunity to serve as a mentor to the talented young core of the Bucs, for one of the least successful franchises in the league, was something that attracted Brady to choose Tampa Bay. Brady continued:

As I said before, playing for a team for 20 years has been an incredible journey and experience. But doing the same thing year after year brings its own challenges. A familiar rhythm can be comforting and great. But it can also make you lose sight of other rhythms, newer ones that remind you of everything that has not yet been done.

For years, soccer experts have tried to dissect the Patriots' success, attributing it to one of two factors: Brady's greatness or Bill Belichick's brilliance. If Brady had sorted things out and finished his career at Foxborough, there would probably be many who claim he was simply a product of the Belichick system. Now, Brady has a chance to prove himself in Tampa, alongside a good core of offensive players and below respected coach Bruce Arians.

"I'm trying to do things that have never been done in my sport. That's also fun for me, because I know I can do them. When a team gives you a chance to do those things with them, well … if not with them Then with whom? At some point, you have to put your whole body into what you're doing. You have to say: let's ride. Let's see what we have.

"I want to show everyone what I have."