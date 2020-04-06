Together at Home & # 39; will air through the ViacomCBS family of networks on April 18 – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

ViacomCBS networks in the US USA And all over the world they will air One world: together at home, a worldwide televised and broadcast special in support of the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic, on Saturday April 18 from 8: 00-10: 00 PM, live ET.

ViacomCBS brands broadcasting the special include Up News Info broadcast networks in the US. USA, Channel 5 in the United Kingdom, Network 10 in Australia and Telefe in Argentina; BET and MTV worldwide in more than 180 countries; and CMT, Comedy Central, Logo, MTV2, Paramount Network, Pop, TV Land and VH1 in the US. USA

This historic broadcast will be hosted by Jimmy Fallon of Tonight's showJimmy Kimmel from Jimmy Kimmel Live and Stephen Colbert from The last show with Stephen Colbert. Also, friends of Sesame Street It will be available to help unify and inspire people around the world to take meaningful action that increases support for the Global Response COVID-19.

One world: together at home will also air on ABC, ABC News, ABC News Live, Freeform, Nat Geo, NBC, Bravo, E!, MSNBC, NBC News, NBCNews.com, NBC News on YouTube, Peacock, Syfy, USA. USA, iHeartMedia and Bell Networks and media platforms in Canada. Internationally, BBC One will run the show on Sunday, April 19, 2020. Additional international broadcasters include beIN Media Group, MultiChoice Group and RTE.

"As we honor and support the heroic efforts of community health workers, One world: together at home aims to serve as a source of unity and encouragement in the global fight to end COVID-19, "said Hugh Evans, co-founder and CEO of Global Citizen." Through music, entertainment and impact, the live cast World Cup will celebrate those who risk their own health to safeguard the health of others. "

In addition, the special will also be a multi-hour online digital broadcast on multiple global platforms, including: Alibaba, Amazon Prime Video, Apple, Facebook, Instagram, LiveXLive, Tencent, Tencent Music Entertainment Group, TIDAL, TuneIn, Twitch, Twitter, Yahoo and YouTube. This digital special will feature additional artists and performances from around the world, as well as unique stories from the world's health heroes.

Curated in collaboration with Lady Gaga, broadcast to include Alanis Morissette, Andrea Bocelli, Billie Eilish, Billie Joe Armstrong of Green Day, Burna Boy, Chris Martin, David Beckham, Eddie Vedder, Elton John, FINNEAS, Idris and Sabrina Elba, J Balvin, John Legend, Kacey Musgraves, Keith Urban, Kerry Washington, Lang Lang, Lizzo, Maluma, Paul McCartney, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Shah Rukh Khan, and Stevie Wonder. People around the world are asked to tune in and take action on www.globalcitizen.org/togetherathome.

"The World Health Organization is committed to defeating the coronavirus pandemic with scientific and public health measures, and supporting health workers who are on the front line of the response," said Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Director General of the World Health Organization. “We may have to be physically separated for a while, but we can still come together virtually to enjoy good music. the One world: together at home The concert represents a powerful show of solidarity against a common threat. "

Last month in response to the global pandemic, Global Citizen launched an urgent campaign in support of COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund for WHO, powered by the United Nations Foundation. Calling on people to take action and asking world leaders and corporations to both support the response with sufficient resources, Global Citizens of more than 130 countries around the world have taken tens of thousands of actions in support of the response fund.

At this critical moment in history, Global Citizen is also asking philanthropists to join in and support COVID-19's immediate response efforts as part of the organization. Give while you live effort. Investors, change makers, and foundation leaders are urged to update their donations and quickly invest in related efforts such as stronger health systems and vaccine development.

For the past three weeks, the Together At Home series has featured performances by artists such as Chris Martin, John Legend, Charlie Puth, Common, Shawn Mendes, Camila Cabello, Ryan Tedder of OneRepublic, Niall Horan, Steve Aoki, Jennifer Hudson, Miguel, HER, Anthony Hamilton, Rufus Wainwright, Hozier and Julianne Hough, among others in support of the WHO campaign and Global Citizen, among others, in support of the WHO campaign and Global Citizen.

Commitments from supporters and corporate partners will go to Solidarity Response Fund COVID-19 for whom to support and equip health workers worldwide, and local charities that provide food, shelter and medical care to those who need it most. These local groups have been verified to ensure that they are assisting communities affected by COVID-19.

For more information on Global Citizen and its campaign to support the WHO Solidarity Response Fund, visit globalcitizen.org and follow @GlblCtzn on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram using #GlobalCitizen.