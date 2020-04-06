Todd Helton of the Rockies sentenced to prison, probation on DUI charges. according to the report

Former Rockies star Todd Helton was sentenced to two days in jail on a DUI charge last year.

The sentence, reported by TMZ, comes from a car accident on March 18, 2019, in which Helton crashed his truck into a telephone pole in Knoxville, Tenn. In addition to jail, Helton received 11 months and 29 days of probation, a $ 350 fine, his license was suspended for one year, and he was ordered to attend a Victim Impact Panel. Helton pleaded guilty to the DUI charge on March 10.

After that accident, Helton was taken to the hospital. She then entered a substance abuse treatment program.

Helton, who had his No. 17 retired by the Rockies in 2014, had a previous DUI arrest in Colorado in 2013. He played 17 seasons with Colorado with a .316 lifetime batting average and 369 home runs.