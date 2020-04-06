Today's news: what you need to know

the details: We've compiled expert guidance on dozens of questions on topics like health, money and travel.
When can the United States go back to work?
It all depends on the data that we do not yet have.
Interviews with more than a dozen economists reveal widespread agreement that the US USA You need more tests to determine how fast the virus is spreading and when it might be safe to return to work. Policymakers also need better data on how strained health systems will be if the infection rate increases.
Once such detection levels are established, some may begin to return to work. Betsey Stevenson, an economist at the University of Michigan, warned: "We also very likely need to figure out how to reopen the economy with the virus that remains a threat."
Closer look: Young adults face what is, for most, the first serious economic crisis of their lives. By many measures, they are unfortunately not prepared. Entering the 2008 financial crisis, Generation X was roughly the same age, but had on average twice the total assets that millennials are now, according to an economic analysis prepared for The Times.
Living in front of fear
Kate Bowler, above, a historian at Duke Divinity School, was 35 years old and a new mother when she was told in 2015 that she had incurable cancer. She has been offering daily reflections on social media during the pandemic.
She spoke to The Times about why forcing yourself to stay positive is not always the best thing, about the human longing to love and be loved, and about the importance of having different routines for day and night.
New classification for the extreme right movement: The Trump administration is expected to announce today that it is designating a Russia-based ultranationalist group as a terrorist organization, authorities said. It is the first time that the government has applied the label to a white supremacist group.
Purge after the impeachment of the president: The firing of Michael Atkinson, the inspector general who sent a complaint to Congress, wiped out yet another official in the impeachment drama, writes our chief White House correspondent.
Video app debut: Quibi, an application for smartphones with short videos, will arrive today. Directed by Jeffrey Katzenberg and Meg Whitman, the start-up has attracted A lot of Hollywood talent.
Snapshot: Above, Olivia and Raúl De Freitas, who were trapped in an endless honeymoon in the Maldives during the coronavirus outbreak. Travelers around the world have been caught up in tightening restrictions and decreasing flight schedules.
Metropolitan newspaper: In this week's column, a curb twist in the Village, a helpful barber in the Bronx, and more stories from New York City readers.
Global recession
Economists are increasingly concerned about the duration and severity of a global recession resulting from the coronavirus outbreak. Some 6.6 million people in the US USA New Unemployment Insurance Claims Filed in the last numbers, almost 20 times more than a typical week. Melina Delkic of the Briefings team spoke with Ron Lieber, columnist for The Money & # 39; s Your Money.
What is the first thing someone fired must do?
Apply for unemployment and keep trying. The new legislation allows an additional $ 600 per week of assistance, and that may be enough to make the difference between a financial disaster and near-financial calamity. So Congress offered it.
What do you say to people who have a hard time processing all of this?
It is unlike anything we have ever seen. Trying to plan or make predictions is really difficult, and telling people to accept that uncertainty is not really helpful. I think it is best to speak to as many people as possible who have the same uncertainty as you.
Does the US economy USA Will it recover as it was before or do you expect lasting changes?
If we continue to believe that capitalism and the market economy are the right way to structure our country, then there should probably be at least some way in which our economic activity returns to a certain level of normality. I wouldn't believe anyone who is trying to predict when that will be.
In recent months he has written that despite the tumult in the stock market, most people should stay put. Is this still the case?
All the best economic science tells us that yes, and it's a big "yes," you're willing to stay invested in stocks for decades and decades, if you just sit around more or less, keep investing money at regular intervals, and sell some stocks. When stock prices go too high and buy some stocks when prices go down, you will do better and earn more than most professional brokers.
Now, that's a science-based answer, not a behavioral science-based answer. I acknowledge that there are people who have never undergone psychological testing in this way.
