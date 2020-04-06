Tim Cook: Apple CEO Tim Cook to Deliver Virtual Graduation Speech to Ohio College Team – Latest News

Apple CEO Tim Cook will offer a "virtual start address,quot; for Ohio State University students graduating in 2020 on May 3.

"I am delighted to welcome Tim Cook as our early spring speaker. We are grateful for Mr. Cook's involvement in this important tradition and we know that his unique ideas will guide Buckeyes as they continue to innovate for the future," said Michael. V. Drake, President of Ohio State University.

In light of COVID-19 restrictions on large gatherings, there will be no students or guests at the Ohio stadium.

Graduates will receive their degrees in the mail and, most importantly, the university will hold a physical examination event at a later date. Members of the Class of 2020 will actively participate in the scheduling and planning of that event.

Ohio State has a unique technology-enhanced education and research partnership with Apple through the university's digital flagship initiative.

The collaboration has led to a comprehensive university-wide digital learning initiative that supports educational innovation for students and economic development opportunities for the community.

