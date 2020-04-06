Tiger Shroff talks about life in quarantine

With the entire country locked up due to the COVID-19 crisis, Bollywood stars are taking new ways to stay connected to and entertain their fans. Tiger Shroff also joined the roster of stars who are making use of social media to maintain a connection with fans during the shutdown.

Yesterday, the actor launched live on social media and revealed what life in quarantine has been like for him. Tiger Shroff, who is generally extremely disciplined about his fitness, revealed that he has lacked physical exercise and body care. He said, "Is it me or am I getting fat? I and I haven't been exercising anymore. A lot and I have been eating almost everything, as you see poora gaal par aa gaya hai ".

On the job front, Tiger Shroff will be seen next in the sequel to his debut movie Heropanti. The cast of the film has not yet been finalized.