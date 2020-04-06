Tiger Legend Al Kaline dies at 85 – Up News Info Detroit

%MINIFYHTML39f3aa39508c2d056b70c57583e36d6e75%

DETROIT (AP) – Al Kaline, who spent his entire 22-season career in the Hall of Fame with the Detroit Tigers and was affectionately known as "Mr. Tiger," died Monday. He was 85 years old.

John Morad, a friend of Kaline's, confirmed to The Associated Press that he died Monday at his home in Michigan. Morad, who first spoke to the Detroit Free Press, said he had been in contact with Kaline's son. No cause of death was given.

Kaline was the youngest player to win the American League batting title in 1955 at age 20 with a batting average of .340. The right fielder was an All-Star 15 times, won 10 Gold Gloves, and was elected to the Hall of Fame in 1980 in his first year of eligibility.

The beloved No. 6 later sat behind a microphone as a Tigers broadcaster from 1976 to 2001 and was also a special assistant to the general manager.

Kaline went straight from Baltimore's Southern High School to the Major Leagues, making his debut on June 25, 1953, six days after being signed by Tigers scout Ed Katalinas. He took over as Detroit's right fielder in 1954, and in 1955 he hit .340, becoming the youngest player, beating Ty Cobb by one day, to win the American League batting title.

Kaline never hit 30 home runs in a season and broke the 100-drive mark just three times, but his overall consistency at the plate and his exceptional shooting and shooting put him among the best outfielders in the American League.

"There have been a lot of great defensive players. The man who could do everything is Al Kaline, ”said Brooks Robinson, a member of the Baltimore Orioles Hall of Fame once. "It was the epitome of what a great outfielder is all about: great speed, catches the ball and throws it well."

Kaline ended his career with 3,007 hits and 399 home runs (what would have been No. 400 was lost in a rain). He scored more than 1,600 runs and drove almost that number. He got his 3,000 hit in Baltimore, cutting a double on the right field line in September 1974, his last season.

Kaline hit .379 in the Tigers' win over St. Louis in the 1968 World Series, when Detroit recovered from a 3-1 deficit.

"If there's one accomplishment that I'm particularly proud of, it's that I've always served baseball to the best of my ability," Kaline said during his induction speech to the Hall of Fame. “I have never deliberately done anything to discredit the game, the Tigers, or my family.

“By far being inducted into the Hall of Fame is the proudest moment of my life. You can be sure that I will do my best to fulfill the obligation associated with this honor. "

Later that year, his number 6 became the first number retired by the Tigers.

Those accolades came more than a quarter century after an 18-year-old rookie fresh out of the Baltimore train struggled to pass security guards at Briggs Stadium, later named Tiger Stadium.

“I finally convinced them that I was the guy who just signed a bonus contract for the huge sum of $ 15,000. That was a lot back then, "Kaline recalled in a 1999 documentary about Tiger Stadium, which he called,quot; the most beautiful place I've ever seen. "

Kaline was a broadcaster for the Tigers from 1976 to 2001, and worked for many years with fellow hitting champion George Kell.

Kaline and Horton were appointed in 2001 as members of the new Tigers Baseball Committee, joining team owner and president Mike Ilitch, general manager Randy Smith, and manager Phil Garner. Ilitch disbanded the committee at the end of that season, but both Kaline and Horton remained as special assistants to new general manager Dave Dombrowski.

Major League Baseball awarded Kaline in 1973 the Roberto Clemente Award in honor of the player who best exemplifies sportsmanship, community involvement, and contribution to his team.

The praise Kaline received during his career and then did not affect his humility.

"I was not meant to be a superstar. I am not Willie Mays or Mickey Mantle," he said.

That doesn't mean Kaline was meek. He was reputed to be a fierce competitor on the field and was teased by autograph collectors, of whom he said, "They are trying to get his autograph because he becomes much more valuable when he dies and will not be around to sign." never more."

Kaline's connection to the Tigers stretched from generation to generation when Detroit twice selected his grandson in the amateur draft. The Tigers removed infielder Colin Kaline from Birmingham Groves High School in the 25th round of the 2007 draft, and then picked him again in 2011 in the 26th round of Florida Southern.

© 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.