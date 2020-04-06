Tiger at the Bronx Zoo tests positive for coronavirus!

A tiger from the Bronx Zoo reportedly tested positive for coronavirus, expelling everything we think we know about the virus from the water.

The zoo announced the news through a new release and said the tiger is a 4-year-old Malaysian woman who tested positive after developing a dry cough.

They revealed that three other tigers were affected by the virus.

"Although they have experienced a decrease in appetite, cats at the Bronx Zoo are well under veterinary care and are bright, alert and interactive with their handlers. It is unknown how this disease will develop in big cats due to the different species. It may react differently to new infections, but we will continue to monitor them closely and anticipate full recoveries, "the Wildlife Conservation Society Bronx Zoo said in the statement.

"The four affected tigers live in the zoo's Tiger Mountain exhibit. A male Amur tiger who also lives in Tiger Mountain has exhibited no clinical signs, and one Malay tiger and two Amur tigers in the zoo's Wild Asia exhibit have also exhibited no clinical signs. clinical trial. signs. "