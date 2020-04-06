Three Texas Rangers Minor League players exhibit coronavirus symptoms – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

ARLINGTON (CBSDFW.COM) – Three players in the Texas Rangers minor league farm system have exhibited symptoms of coronavirus (COVID-19) and are currently under quarantine.

Rangers general manager Jon Daniels confirmed that the players are symptomatic and have currently been issued no evidence.

"We have had some minor league players, three in particular, who have shown symptoms, two of whom have family connections with someone they knew was positive," Daniels told the media on a conference call Monday. “Everyone is fine, a little time has passed for each one. Everyone reports that they are doing better and everyone has isolated themselves up to this point. "

It does not appear that the club requires players to be tested at this time. The club has not released the names of the players showing symptoms.

"We have some in the organization who have been directly affected, like family members who get sick and in one case died," Daniels said. "Fortunately, no one in the organization has been directly affected to that degree."

To date, the organization has had no positive evidence of player or staff member for COVID-19.